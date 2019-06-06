Sophie Turner Reveals Stunning Details About Her Relationship With Maisie Williams On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Set

Does Joe Jonas have reason to be jealous? Newly married actress Sophie Turner recently revealed some stunning details about her relationship with Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.

According to a report from Digital Spy, last night Turner told Conan O’Brien all of the details regarding her relationship with Maisie Williams, the latter having played Arya Stark on the fantasy series. Turner discussed how she and her co-star are close friends, and that their connection is not just an act. However, at times, Turner said that she and Maisie were so close that some GoT cast and crew believed them to be a couple.

“We fully knew about it. We played into it. So on the set, we would kind of do the scene then try and kiss each other in the middle of the scene and see if anyone would react.”

Turner, who portrayed Arya’s older sister, Sansa Stark, discussed the fact that GoT included plenty of incestuous relationships. One such relationship was the romance between Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and his aunt, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

“Yeah… sometimes you just wanna make out with your best friend,” Turner cheekily quipped to the late night talk show host.

Turner never confirmed that her and Williams’ playing into the couple rumor was a joke, and it seems that they truly care deeply for each other. The two — who are just a year apart in age — spent much time together outside of work, too. Turner and Williams even got GoT tattoos, and are widely seen as BFFs. Turner and Williams appeared alongside each other on Game of Thrones for a decade.

Loading...

In the interview with O’Brien, Turner also shocked the audience when she said that she hadn’t seen the last two episodes of the popular HBO series, claiming that it’s too emotional for her to watch her time on the show come to an end. While the talk show host didn’t spoil things too badly for Turner, he did mention that Sansa could have more adventures. However, Turner quickly shot down that idea. She said that Sansa would have to go through too much more abuse and heartache to continue showing her story, which may mean that Sansa will not feature in HBO’s planned GoT spinoffs.

Very recently, Turner married her boyfriend — singer Joe Jonas — in Las Vegas. Their nuptials took place immediately after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards last month, and the two are planning a formal wedding in France.

According to a People report, Jonas almost kissed Turner’s GoT stunt doubles accidentally. The famous crooner went up to Turner’s double, and tried to kiss her, before realizing he was about to smooch the wrong woman.