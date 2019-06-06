Madonna Slams ‘New York Times,’ Says Their Latest Profile Makes Her ‘Feel Raped’

The New York Times released a profile of Madonna yesterday, and now that the Queen of Pop has had a chance to read it, she’s not happy. Madge posted an epic rant on Instagram that accuses the reporter of “posing” as an intellectual feminist and said the story “makes me feel raped.”

Madge shared a series of photos from the shoot with a caption explaining her anger at the way the reporter – Vanessa Grigoriadis – chose to portray her.

“To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement,” she began.

The Times article, titled “Madonna at Sixty,” covers Madonna as she preps for the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, frequently mentioning her age, praising her influence on pop music and her latest album, “Madame X.”

While the article has some positive comments, Madonna found far more to be angry about.

“The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN!” she wrote.

Madonna laid her past open for the reporter, including a revelation about Harvey Weinstein, who the singer worked with in the 90s on her documentary “Truth or Dare.”

She said that Weinstein was “flirtatious and forward” with her and that he crossed lines that made her uncomfortable despite the fact that he was married at the time. She said that his behavior was common knowledge in the industry and that he was allowed to get away with it because he was influential and powerful. She added that she was happy to hear that Weinstein was facing the consequences of his behavior.

But the reporters’ account of her story made Maddona feel exposed and violated, according to her post.

“It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the venerable N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy,” she wrote.

She concluded the post by pledging to continue to fight the patriarchy.

Madonna does have one thing to smile about despite the profile. Reviews for her upcoming album have been largely positive. The album hits shelves on June 14.