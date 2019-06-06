‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe Blackmails Xander

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 10 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will stoop to a new low. The Forrester Creations model harbors a dark secret, and she is determined that it never gets out, even if it hurts those closest to her.

Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) knows that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is Beth. He was shocked when he found out that not only was Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) alive, but that his girlfriend was involved in a crime to conceal her identity.

He turned to Flo and begged her to come clean. Flo told him that she had tried to confess on numerous occasions, but each time Zoe and Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had stopped her. Flo also let him know that she was afraid to tell Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) the truth because she was worried over losing her new family. Xander promised her that he would speak to the Logan family on her behalf if she decided to come clean about Beth.

When Flo told Zoe that she was encouraged by Xander’s words, Zoe lashed out. She wants to keep the truth hidden at all costs. She really does not want to go to prison, and she warned Flo of the dire consequences should they come clean.

Zoe may be able to keep Flo at bay because she has so much to lose. The former croupier could lose her new home at the Forrester mansion, her new job as a consultant at the fashion house, and she could even lose her boyfriend, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she may not be able to silence Xander.

It seems as if Zoe will use other tactics to ensure that Xander keeps quiet. According to The TV Watercooler, Zoe will question if Xander really loves her when he tries to tell Hope and Liam that Beth is alive. By emotionally blackmailing Xander, she hopes that he won’t reveal the truth.

Xander feels caught by Zoe’s statement. He wants to do the right thing by coming forward with the news. However, he also does not want to lose Zoe or their relationship. He doesn’t want to see his girlfriend go to jail for a crime that her father committed. Will Xander cave and give in to Zoe, or will someone else learn the truth?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps and casting news.