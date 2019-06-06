Kylie Jenner Papped At Same Nightclub As Sisters’ Exes Tristan Thompson & Ben Simmons

Kylie Jenner has been photographed at West Hollywood nightclub Delilah. The world’s youngest billionaire isn’t making headlines for simply stepping out, though. As TMZ reports on June 6, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO was hanging out at the same venue as her sister’s famous exes.

The media outlet reports that Kylie was at Delilah “well after midnight” on Thursday morning. Although interactions with Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson and Kendall Jenner’s ex Ben Simmons weren’t confirmed, both basketball players were photographed arriving at the club later in the evening, around 2 a.m. TMZ reports that both Thompson and Simmons stayed less than five minutes.

Additionally reported was an appearance from another of Khloe’s exes. Rapper French Montana was also at Delilah. He is reported to have left prior to Thompson’s and Simmons’ arrival.

It’s a small world. Given that Khloe’s February split from her NBA player boyfriend unleashed the mother of all dramas, it does, however, come as somewhat surprising to see her sister winding up in the same club as Tristan. Just yesterday, The Inquisitr reported Khloe’s extreme measures to “rid” herself of Tristan’s “vibes” – the 34-year-old had fully moved out of the Los Angeles, California home she once shared with her boyfriend and baby daddy. Khloe’s recent Instagram stories confirmed that she had moved back in, but that the domicile had been fully renovated following her failed relationship.

Kendall’s split from Simmons might not have involved a cheating scandal, but it’s been a headline-maker nonetheless. The 23-year-old model and her 22-year-old ex dated for approximately one year. A source told E! News that the breakup was amicable, though.

“Ben and Kendall split recently before the Met Gala. They are still on fine terms and have been in touch. She cares about Ben and always wants to end her relationships on good terms. Kendall knew she had several out of the country trips coming up and thought it would be best if they took some space. It’s been hard for them with the time differences and both of their schedules but there is a chance they will get back together,” they said.

Loading...

As a mother to 1-year-old Stormi Webster, Kylie is mostly known for staying out of Hollywood’s club scene. While she and boyfriend Travis Scott are spotted on date nights, the couple’s activity mostly seems centered around their child and busy careers.

With teams of assistants likely vetting venues before Kylie even sets foot in them, last night’s activities seem a little unexpected. TMZ suggested Simmons’ departure from the club as possibly being a result of seeing Jenner. Kylie and Tristan were confirmed to have left the venue separately.