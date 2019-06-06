Instagram Model Hilde Osland Sizzles In Minuscule Blue Bikini

Another day, another sultry snapshot for model Hilde Osland.

As fans of the Norwegian stunner know, the blonde-haired beauty is always pushing the envelope on social media by posing a wide range of sexy shots. The model’s stunning photos have earned her a ton of attention on social media, and each and every day, she seems to be gaining more and more followers. In her latest post, Hilde does what she does best by posing in a tiny bikini.

In the photo update that was posted for her 1.3 million followers, the blonde-haired beauty shares not one but two photos for fans. In the first photo in the set, Osland puts her hand on the top of her head to keep her flowing locks out of her face. The stunner rocks a face full of makeup in the photo while posing against a wall of green plants.

Osland’s insanely fit bikini is fully on display in the image as she rocks a tiny, blue bikini that showcases her killer curves as well as plenty of cleavage. The second photo in the series shows Hilde clad in the same exact swimsuit as before, only this time she is posing at a side angle, once again showing off her flawless figure to fans.

Since the series of images went live on her account, they have earned Osland a ton of attention with over 39,000 likes in addition to 1,100 comments. Some fans took to the post to let Hilde know how amazing she looks while countless others asked her where she got her swimsuit.

“You are so pretty. Your eyes sparkle, your hair is beautiful and the rest is……..perfection,” one follower commented with a series of heart emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous and Dam sexy melt any mans heart.”

“Extremely beautiful and totally gorgeous,” one more chimed in.

And this wasn’t the first time in recent weeks that Osland has wowed. As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, the blonde-haired beauty stunned in another NSFW shot. In the image, Osland wears her long, blonde locks up in a high and messy ponytail while turning her head to the side. The stunner is rocking a face full of beautiful makeup in the snapshot, complete with eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, and lipstick.

And while Hilde’s face looks flawless, as usual, it’s her stunning figure that really has sent her followers into a tizzy. The model can be seen clad in a green swimsuit that features a number of different cutouts on the side and hugs her every curve. The suit also shows off ample amounts of cleavage — much to the delight of her fans.

To keep up with all of Hilde’s swimsuit updates follow her on Instagram.