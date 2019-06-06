Stella Maxwell Goes Fully Nude In Racy Photo For ‘Maxim’

Just ahead of the announcement of the 2019 Maxim HOT 100 cover model next Monday, the magazine is using its 2016 winner for a strategic bid to encourage Instagram users to vote for their favorite model to be featured on its cover this year. On Wednesday, Maxim took to the popular social media platform to share a racy photo of Stella Maxwell wearing nothing but her birthday suit, which is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the snapshot in question, the Northern Irish-New Zealand beauty is lying on top of what appears to be a few gold-washed cinder blocks while completely in the nude. The 28-year-old bombshell is lifting up her torso on her right arm, which is strategically positioned to cover up her chest and censor the photo. Her left arm comes from behind to meet her hand, touching a gold bracelet she is wearing on her wrist.

The Belgian-born bombshell is resting her lower body on a metallic blanket, also in gold hues that match the overall palette of the shot. Her leg point down and away from the block, in a pose that accentuates every curve on the model’s body. As indicated by the tag and the caption included with the post, the photo was captured back in 2016 by the famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

The model is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side in a purposely messy style that appears windswept, and it cascades down over her shoulders and over her chest. Maxwell is shooting an intense gaze back at the onlooker with her deep blue eyes that are intensified by the golden brown makeup she is wearing. As indicated by the geotag attached at the top of the post, Stella posed for this stunning photo shoot at the Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California.

The post, which Maxim shared with its nearly 875,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,800 likes and over 125 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine, and the model, took to the comments section to praise Maxwell’s beauty and share their enthusiasm over finding out who the new winner will be next Monday, June 10.

“I hope we get a girl that is Asian or Black on the cover,” one user wrote.

“2019 STELLA again!” another user chimed in, adding fire and heart eyes emojis to the comment.