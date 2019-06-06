Candice Swanepoel Goes Braless Under Bright Orange Leather Jacket In Eye-Popping New Instagram Post

Whether she’s wearing an elaborate ball gown or stripping down to a skimpy bikini, Candice Swanepoel knows how to serve up a look. Her latest Instagram upload proved that the Victoria’s Secret Angel has been doing just that throughout the entirety of her illustrious career, as it included a throwback snap of the model from nearly a decade ago that still has the power to get pulses racing.

The eye-popping post was shared late in the evening on Wednesday, June 5, to commemorate the birthday of photographer Steven Meisel, who was the man behind the camera when Candice originally posed for the sexy photo for Vogue Italia in 2011. The model called the photo shoot “the most pivotal moment” in her career, and one glimpse at the snap proves why.

The 30-year-old’s ’80s-inspired look included a bold, neon orange leather jacket that could fit right in with today’s trends and still turn some heads. The tight number was rolled up at her elbows and worn completely open, revealing the stunner’s impressive abs and topless chest that peeked out from underneath the lapel. Drawing even more attention to her exposed cleavage were two long, thick, gold-chain necklaces that fell right in the middle of her bosom, while its large pendant hit just above her navel and guided eyes towards her dangerous curves that were covered in nothing more than a set of high-rise, black bikini bottoms. The skimpy number offered a glimpse at the South African bombshell’s curvy booty and accentuated her trim waist even more with its design.

Aiding in the retro vibe of her look, Candice stacked on the gold jewelry by adding a slew of bracelets around her wrists, adorning her fingers with statement rings, and wearing a unique pair of hoop earrings that peeped from underneath her voluminous hair. Her blonde tresses were teased up high and wide, creating a sexy bob style that was immensely popular in years past. Her locks perfectly framed her face, which was made up with a thick coat of mascara, light pink lip gloss and shimmering highlighter that accentuated her striking features as she stared down the camera with a sensual look.

Fans of the blonde beauty went absolutely wild for the sexy throwback snap. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 150,000 likes within just nine hours of going live on Instagram. Hundreds of Candice’s 13.4 million followers took their love for the upload to the comments section as well, where they showered her with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Iconic,” one fan wrote, while another noted it was the “best cover ever.”

“Still a queen,” commented a third.

Candice has been sending temperatures soaring all over Instagram. Over on the account for her swimwear line, Tropic of C, the stunner has been modeling some of her new pieces that dropped just in time for summer vacations to the beach. In one recent photo, the babe flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy bandeau bikini top that boasted the new “Beshu” pattern, which sent fans into an absolute frenzy.