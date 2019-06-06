Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Ample Amounts Of Cleavage In Sexy, Black String Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore’s latest post is driving her fans absolutely wild.

The Australian-born beauty is certainly no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure to her loyal legion of Instagram followers. While she loves to push the envelope in NSFW bikini shots, she also regularly stuns in plenty of other sexy numbers, including lingerie. In the most recent image that was posted to her account, Tarsha gives her fans a major show.

In the stunning shot, the blonde bombshell appears in a pool while striking an incredibly sexy pose. While clad in a tiny black string bikini, the model snaps a selfie, showing off some major cleavage to fans in the process. She wears her long locks slicked back and wet along with a face full of makeup complete with mascara, eyeliner, and lipgloss.

In the image, she tags herself in Marrakech, where she appears to be having a nice time enjoying a little rest and relaxation in the pool. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Whitmore a ton of attention from her 450,000-plus followers with over 15o comments in addition to 14,000 likes. Many fans took to the image to let Tarsha know that they’re huge fans of hers while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her picture-perfect body.

“Beautiful very beautiful,” one follower wrote along with a series of sun emojis.

“Most perfect woman.”

“U are tooo hot n sexy baby,” another follower wrote along with a variety of different emoji.

Just a few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that Whitmore delighted her followers with yet another NSFW post. In this particular image, the Australian beauty was hanging out at an event for the clothing brand Boo Hoo, and she looked dress to impress for the occasion. In the stunning shot, Whitmore wears her blond locks down and curled and shows off her picture-perfect figure in an all-black ensemble. The model puts on a busty display in a lacy black bra, flaunting ample amounts of cleavage. Tarsha’s abs are also fully on display in the snapshot, and she pairs the bra with tiny black shorts as well as a black blazer on top.

The sultry look is completed with a black purse boasting a gold chain with the bag slung over her shoulder. Like all of her posts, this one garnered a lot of attention for Whitmore, attracting over 18,000 likes in addition to 200 comments — most of which are complimenting Tarsha on her flawless figure.

Fans can stay in tune with Tarsha by following her on Instagram.