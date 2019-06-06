Adorable Video Of Dad Having Full Conversation With Gibberish-Talking Baby Is The Second Most-Liked Tweet Ever

Comedian Deztin Pryor had a full-on conversation with his 18-month-old son, D

Have you seen the video with the dad having a full-on conversation with his gibberish-talking baby?

If you’ve been on Twitter at all in the past few days, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the viral video of the adorable conversation. It was shared on Monday by Twitter user Devin Johnson, showing dad Deztin Pryor and his little baby, Kingston, sitting on a couch together and having a full-on discussion about a show they’re watching, even though Kingston can’t really talk yet.

It has already become one of the most-viral tweets of all time, garnering more than 860,000 retweets and 2.9 million likes as of press time on Thursday early afternoon, and growing quickly. The tweet had already become the second most-liked of all time, behind only Barack Obama’s words of wisdom in the wake of racially charged violence in Charlottesville, which got 4.5 million likes.

At the rate it’s going, the video of Deztin Pryor has a shot of surpassing it. On Thursday morning, the tweet was still accumulating likes at a rate of tens of thousands each hour. The video itself has already racked up nearly 41 million views, and made a star out of Deztin and Kingston.

The tweet has been shared by a host of celebrities, including Captain America star Chris Evans.

“I could’ve watched this an hour,” Evans wrote.

It could help that Deztin Pryor already has a knack for entertaining. Kingston’s dad is a stand-up comedian, performing as DJ Pryor, and is a motivational speaker as well. In his Instagram page, Pryor has a flyer for a “Next Level Youth” even coming up in August where he will be speaking to young entrepreneurs. Pryor was also featured in the 2019 CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase, and outlet for upcoming actors and comedians to perform for network executives and casting agents.

Pryor had recently been featured in his hometown Clarksville Now for his stand-up work, with the story noting that he’s on the rise. In the article, Pryor spoke about how much his work has evolved recently.

“I think every artist…evolves, and my comedy used to be about the game of clowning around and making people laugh, but I wasn’t talking about anything. Now, my stand-up represents my truth; talking about where I come from,” he said. “My stand-up is about telling the truth, and doing it from such a unique perspective, with crazy energy, that people want to watch it.”

It seems that Deztin Pryor has now found that breakthrough, all thanks to an animated conversation with his 18-month-old son.