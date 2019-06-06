Meghan Markle Has ‘Pushed Out’ Harry’s Friends, Claims Former Pal

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is known for her large circle of friends, including tennis champ Serena Williams, lawyer Amal Clooney, and stylist Jessica Mulroney. However, she is reportedly less enamored with Prince Harry’s — to the point that she has “pushed” his former gang out of the duke’s life, according to Meghan’s former friend Lizzie Cundy.

In an article for The Sun, Cundy, who works as a television presenter, confessed that she had heard from Harry’s friends that they had been frozen out of the redhead’s life.

“One thing I have heard is, because I’m friends with a lot of Harry’s friends – one is a very close friend – is that she has pushed them all out.”

“She’s ruling the roost. This friend, I won’t name him, he had Harry on his shoulders in Las Vegas when he got into that trouble,” Cundy added.

Las Vegas refers to an infamous incident where Harry was photographed in the buff while engaging in a game of strip poker while on holiday in Sin City. The wild weekend cost over $38,000 and likely caused Harry — a helicopter pilot at the time — to receive a “reprimand” from the army, per Us Weekly.

Cundy said that even though this friend “covered for [Harry]” during the raucous holiday, his loyalty has not been returned by the Duke of Sussex.

“He was a really good, solid friend – covered for him, everything – he has been elbowed right out.”

This is not the first time it has been reported that Harry has ended friendships due to Meghan’s influence. According to high society magazine Tatler, Meghan reportedly “hen-pecked” her husband into dropping his former best friend, Tom “Skippy” Inskip, after the pal allegedly expressed his doubts about Meghan as a future wife.

“Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip, the ultra-loyal, tight-lipped Harry pal… advised Harry not to marry Meghan and has paid the price: banishment.”

Meghan has been dogged with rumors of feuds with various members of the British upper class, where she has been described as “not popular” in many circles, per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

However, Meghan’s friends have jumped to her defense, insisting that the press has been unfair to the American actress turned royal. Most recently, friend Priyanka Chopra has described critique aimed at the duchess as “100 percent due to racism,” as reported by The Inquisitr.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / Getty Images

Meanwhile, despite the rumors, the duke and duchess are reportedly doing extremely well, recently moving into Frogmore Cottage and welcoming their newborn son, Archie Harrison.

Though Meghan is currently on maternity leave, it has been surmised that she will join her husband at Trooping of the Colour this Saturday, per Town and Country.