‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Derriere In Thong Bikini

Yanet Garcia appears to be gearing up for summer weather. The 27-year-old beauty showed off her pert derriere and enviable figure while wearing a thong bikini in her latest Instagram snap.

The photo was taken from behind, and Garcia wore nothing but the aforementioned bikini and a straw hat. She was soaking up the sun on a deck, one boasting an arrangement of colorful seasonal flowers in shades of pink and white.

The photo’s caption was in Spanish, and read, “it only take a moment of madness” in English, per a Google machine translation.

Garcia certainly drove her followers mad with the snap. Within an hour of having been shared, the post racked up more than 15,000 likes.

It is not difficult to see why The Daily Star dubbed Garcia the “world’s hottest weather girl.” The bombshell knows how to rock a thong — and just about everything else that she wears.

The television host might make being hot look easy, but in a 2018 interview with The Daily Star, Yanet explained that she has to be disciplined with her diet — and exercise — to keep her figure looking its best.

“If I don’t have time to go to the gym, I can exercise at home,” she said, adding that she does some kind of physical activity every day.

“Being disciplined is what will allow you to reach your objective,” she explained.

The weather girl said her eyes, smile, and booty were her favorite assets — which might explain why she likes to show them off in so many of her photos.

The famous weather girl also has a YouTube channel with more than 640,000 subscribers. On the video platform, she shares insights into her life, as well as diet and exercise tips. Many of the exercises she posts focus on working the glutes, which are excellent for shaping the backside. She told The Daily Star that her favorite exercises were squats and lunges.

The Mexican model also said that she felt grateful knowing that she inspired people to change their lifestyle, and to strive to be healthy.

While the Maxim Mexico model is stunning to look at, she said that people are often more valuable than their superficial qualities.

“I like to maintain a healthy life and I exercise for how I feel, rather than to focus on the physical appearance.”

That may be true, but the internet sensation definitely knows how to keep her 10 million followers entertained — and coming back for more.

Fans wanting to keep up with the world-famous weather girl can follow her Instagram account.