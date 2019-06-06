‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Kevin Stuns Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, June 7, bring a desperate moment for Phyllis while Adam and Nick battle it out for Christian. Plus, Kevin Fisher returns to Genoa City.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is cornered, according to SheKnows Soaps. After being drugged with a needle, Phyllis is entirely at the mercy of somebody else. She hacked into Dark Horse for Adam (Mark Grossman) and figured out Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) weakness, but kidnapping Phyllis this way does not necessarily seem like something Nick might do to get payback for her ex’s bad behavior.

After months of nothing but problems, Phyllis faces what could be her biggest yet. Getting out of a tight spot is something Phyllis excels at doing, and she will likely find a way out of this one.

A former rivalry reignites when Adam and Nick go to war over Christian. Sure, it’s business for Nick, too, but the biggest problem is Christian. Nick certainly won’t allow Adam to win this easily. They had issues working together at Newman Enterprises, and those same problems will undoubtedly spill over into Dark Horse. Adam believes he owns his brother now since he bought Dark Horse’s most significant debt. Adam thinks that he can leverage Nick’s company to get him to give up custody of the little boy. Things get a bit nasty for these brothers, and none of it will help their father beat his rare blood disease.

Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) resurfaces in Genoa City. Adam is looking for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Kevin may be there to throw him off the scent. With Victor’s (Eric Braeden) help, Chloe faked her death, and she’s living under an assumed name in Portland, Oregon, along with Kevin and Bella. However, Chloe tried to kill Adam in the cabin explosion, and it is possible that she’s the one who recently shot him. Adam isn’t blameless, though. He is responsible for the death of Delia, who was Chloe’s daughter with Billy (Jason Thompson). Adam hit Delia with a car after Billy had left her alone for a few minutes.

It is possible that Chloe is with Kevin, or he may be looking for her if she really did return to Genoa City when she learned that Adam was alive and had been living under the name Spider in Las Vegas for all these years. Whatever Kevin is doing back in town, it is bound to cause plenty of drama, especially considering The Inquisitr reported that Kevin’s brother Michael (Christian LeBlanc) embraces his dark side.