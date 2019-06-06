Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Major Cleavage In Dangerously Low-Cut Swimsuit

Emily showed off her incredible figure in a plunging, open-back burgundy two-piece on Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski has set Instagram on fire with her latest posts.

The gorgeous model, actress, and bikini designer has just launched a brand-new swimwear collection as part of her wildly popular Inamorata SWIM line. To promote the new designs – two skin-baring swimsuits and two barely-there bikini sets, all of them available in a variety of sexy colors and patterns – the 27-year-old stunner posed for a sweltering photo shoot that brought Instagram to its knees.

On Wednesday, Emily sent pulses racing in a host of daring bikinis that left very little to the imagination. The Vogue model put her spilling cleavage on display in a tiny coral bikini, as reported yesterday by The Inquisitr, then slipped into a minuscule, polka-dot two-piece – and sent fans wild in the process.

The photos in question earned her some viral attention, garnering close to 600,000 likes each. However, the Instagram sensation wasn’t done posting bikini shots. Emily followed up with more sizzling snaps, showing off her spectacular figure in a skimpy, leopard-print string bikini. In another post, she nearly busted out of a triangle-top thong bikini, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Needless to say, Emily’s bikini snaps were all the rage on Instagram, amassing a flurry of likes and comments. All in all, the raven-haired beauty modeled eight jaw-dropping bikinis, including an older design from the previous Inamorata SWIM collection – a show-stopping, low-cut black two-piece, complete with a sexy string tied around the waistline, which she pointed out was back in stock.

While Emily’s Instagram followers certainly appreciated the torrent of bikini shots, the “Blurred Lines” hottie had more to show. In between the head-turning bikini pics, she also shared a few swimsuit photos, flaunting her insane body in a plunging, backless one-piece.

Her final photo shoot for the new swimsuit campaign featured a stylish burgundy one-piece, which boasted a cheerful, polka-dot pattern and a revealing open-back, halter-neck design. Adorned in countless black polka dots, the dark red swimsuit clung to every curve in sight, putting her ample décolletage front and center.

To showcase the stunning one-piece, Emily treated her 23 million Instagram followers to a trio of steamy photos, showing off all of her best assets in the sexy snaps. The brunette bombshell put her hourglass figure on full display in the form-fitting number, giving fans a generous view of her killer curves.

Posing behind a red see-through panel, the stunning supermodel showed an outrageous amount of cleavage, almost spilling out of the dangerously low-cut one-piece. Sold on the Inamorata Woman website under the name Leucadia, the curve-hugging pool item sported a plunging neckline that ended well below her chest, inching its way toward her navel.

Aside from perfectly showcasing her busty assets, the torrid swimsuit also flattered her curvy backside and sculpted hips. Very high-cut on the waist, the burgundy swimsuit highlighted her taut waistline and pert derriere, while also drawing attention to her chiseled thighs.

Emily modeled the same swimsuit in two addition colors, showing off her statuesque figure in the chartreuse and coral Leucadia swimsuits. The pillowy-lipped model put on a leggy display in both photos, flaunting her endless pins and perky posterior in the high-cut one-piece.

Pictured next to an arcade game, as well as straddling a pink bike, the dark-haired beauty gave off some serious retro vibes in her skimpy attire. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, she struck a sultry pose for the camera, looking directly into the lens with an intense gaze and slightly parting her plump lips in a provocative way.