Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Receive ‘A Lot Of Sh*t’ Over Their 10-Year Age Difference

Age is just a number to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. However, to some of their followers, the number is significant. Chopra, 37, recently opened up in an interview with In Style about the flak she and her pop star husband, 26, have received over their 10-year age difference. While the gap is not something that bothers them, apparently, it bothers others. According to Chopra, gender plays a big role in the criticism.

“People gave us a lot of s*** about that and still do,” the actress said, according to E! News. “I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”

Chopra’s romance with the Jonas Brothers member dates back to September 2016, when Jonas made the first move via Twitter direct messaging. After a few months of talking, the two finally met at an Oscars after-party. Then, in May 2017, they attended the Met Gala together. Chopra and Jonas were not spotted together again until Memorial Day Weekend 2018 when fans speculated that they started dating.

It was a whirlwind romance for the couple, as Jonas proposed after only two months of dating, Harper’s Bazaar reported. The “Chains” singer and the Isn’t It Romantic star tied the knot in December 2018 with a series of extravagant ceremonies and receptions in India. The nuptials were widely talked about on social media for weeks.

While the beloved couple was followed closely by many fans in awe, other social media users spent months calling out the age gap. In September 2018, for example, Chopra called Jonas her “baby” in an Instagram post, which sparked several comments suggesting that Jonas is too young for her.

“Quite literally a baby,” one user commented, adding that she could be his step-mother, according to Yahoo.

Others lamented that Chopra, a native of Jamshedpur, India, is only “seducing” Jonas to keep a green card. Chopra had a visa to live and work in the United States before meeting Jonas.

Just before the actress tied the knot with Jonas, a media outlet published a story titled “Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love for Real?” The author called Chopra a “global scam artist” and, again, questioned her true intentions in marrying Jonas.

Chopra told In Style that her family, as well as the Jonas family, were infuriated by the article. Her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, and his wife, Sophie Turner, defended Chopra on social media.

“Nick, Joe, Sophie, my mom, his parents, everyone was there furiously typing on their phones,” she said. “They were so mad.”

Jonas and Chopra may not have the approval of everyone they meet, but they are certainly loved by their now-blended family — which is all the approval they need.