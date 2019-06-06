Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Racy Black Bra, Goes Risky In Bali Jungle

Kourtney Kardashian is fast proving to be one of the most youthful 40-year-old celebrities in Hollywood. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is known for her high-profile reality career as a mother, although Kourtney’s latest Instagram update sees her posing by herself.

On June 6, the Poosh CEO updated her Instagram with a new photo. A Bali geotag and caption confirmed the picture as a throwback to the family’s highly-publicized 2018 Bali vacation. The low-key snap shows Kourtney straddling a dry gorge in a full jungle setting. The star appears to be showcasing her athletic and adventurous side – Kourtney’s legs are just about balancing the rocks she’s standing on. The foliage around her enhances the zen vibe.

Upping the ante though is Kourtney’s wardrobe. The mother of three has opted for jungle-appropriate footwear. A little braver considering the setting are this Kardashian’s wraparound skirt, sheer crop top, and racy black bra. The star is flaunting her taut stomach and feminine curves, although mastering the uneven terrain is equally impressive.

Fans have been leaving comments to praise various aspects of Kourtney’s photo, may it be the jungle setting or the sneakers she was wearing.

“Little jungle girl,” one fan wrote.

“Air Force ones,” another added.

As pointed out by the commenter, she indeed appears to be wearing Nike Air Force 1 shoes. One fan did, however, pick up on the risks Kourtney was taking.

“Please be careful,” they wrote.

The Kardashian Bali trip might have taken place in October 2018, but it’s still a talking point. Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been showing fans exactly what went down during it. Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick sought advice from local healers – being told that they were “soulmates” proved somewhat unnerving for this former couple. Elsewhere, the vacation showed Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian visiting an elephant sanctuary. Some drama between Khloe and Kourtney also unfolded as the two took a late-night beach stroll.

Loading...

Today’s post has encouraged fans to head over to Kourtney’s 2019-launched Poosh lifestyle website. Poosh marks Kourtney’s first full-blown business venture. The unusual website offers blog posts ranging from fitness advice to holistic lifestyle practices – while reviews have been mixed, many fans have found the content informative and empowering.

At the age of 40, Kourtney is now single. Following her 2015 split from Scott Disick, she dated two much younger men – Algerian model Younes Bendjima and Evian face Luka Sabbat were both under 25 when they dated the star.

Today’s post had racked up over 200,000 likes within 50 minutes of going live. Kourtney has 79.4 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram or tune in to weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.