See The First Precious Photo Of ‘The View’ Star Abby Huntsman’s Twins

The View panelist Abby Huntsman has shared a precious photo of the two latest additions to her family — a daughter and a son — to the show’s official Instagram. In a sweet pic with a banner titled “The twins are here!” the show introduced the littlest members of The View family to its audience.

Huntsman, who is married to Jeffrey Bruce Livingston, welcomed on June 5 a healthy boy and girl who were respectively named William Jeffrey and Ruby Kate. The couple share one daughter, new big sister Isabel Grace, who is 18-months-old. The family of five will now feature three members under the age of two.

People Magazine spoke to Huntsman about the moment her children came into the world.

“Ruby came first at 5 lbs., 12 oz. She is a sweet, very calm baby,” she said to the entertainment news outlet. “William is 5 lbs., 4 oz., and came into the world wide-eyed and ready to raise havoc. Both babies are long like their parents — 19 inches.”

People reported that The View star’s father, Jon Huntsman, the U.S. Ambassador to Russia, and her mother, Mary Kaye, arrived just in time from Moscow to see their grandchildren be born.

Huntsman, who is one of seven children, always wanted a big family and conceived her twins without the aid of fertility treatments.

The panelist went on maternity leave May 10 after working on the ABC daytime talk show throughout her pregnancy to take bed rest, where she went from being an active participant on the show to watching it at home.

Huntsman celebrated her 33rd birthday on May 1. She and her sisters Mary Anne and Liddy were all expecting children at the same time, and the ABC show host shared a sweet photo to Instagram of the three together, calling their shared pregnancies a moment in time they would never forget.

On the Mormon Stories podcast, Huntsman, who was raised in the Mormon religion, said she was grateful for being raised in the church because she felt it taught her a lot about herself and what values she wanted to adhere to.

Huntsman explained that she went to the University of Pennsylvania, moving from her Utah home, and attempted to work with those of her faith while she attended school. She began questioning her Mormon faith when she couldn’t come to terms with the church’s policy on gay people, as well as church leaders who questioned her relationship with her now-husband Jeff, who was not a practicing Mormon.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.