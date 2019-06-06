Gisele Bundchen Goes Topless In Stunning Cover Shot For ‘Elle’

Gisele Bundchen is the latest cover girl for Elle magazine, and the supermodel wants her Instagram fans to check it out. On Thursday, the Brazilian icon took to the popular social media platform to share the result of her sizzling cover shoot in which she appears topless in stylish mini-shorts that put her famous figure on full display.

In the cover photo that Bundchen shared, the model is featured with her left side facing the camera as she wraps her right arm over her chest, using her hand to cover herself up and censor the shot. The 38-year-old mother of two and wife of NFL star Tom Brady is wearing a pair of high-rise shorts in maroon that features gorgeous designs in black and white. The shorts sit just above the model’s navel area while stopping rather short on her legs, showing off Bundchen’s pert backside.

Bundchen is posing with her left leg propped forward as she slouches her torso forward slightly while her left arm dangles relaxedly in front of her. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is shooting a proud smirk at the camera while her gold blonde hair flies forward for the shot. The words “All is love” is written in black on Bundchen’s left shoulder.

On the cover, Elle calls Bundchen a “Rain forest defender.”

As noted in the accompanying cover interview, Bundchen has been in involved in activism for most of her career, and she actively tries to provide her children with the same contact with nature she had growing up in Brazil.

The post, which Bundchen shared with her 15.3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 116,000 likes and almost 800 comments within just a couple of hours of being posted, indicating that the post will likely get quite a lot more interactions as they day progresses. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to thank Bundchen for her commitment to important environmental causes.

“So awesome to see you bringing continuous attention to such an important cause,” one user raved.

“Thank the universe for people like Gisele. It would be so easy to ignore what’s happening to our universe with all the money and fame her family has accomplished. She sees the problems our earth faces as a personal problem and she is educating humanity and taking action. Thank you! You’re not only beautiful but you know your mission and u are exactly what we need to help heal the earth. The good witch,” another one chimed in.