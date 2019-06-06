New Horrifying Footage Depicts Abuse Of Calves At Dairy Production Company Fair Oaks Farms

An animal welfare group has been secretly documenting the horrors that have been going on behind the scenes at Fair Oaks Farms.

Fair Oaks Farms is a large dairy production company located in northern Indiana. It’s a place where children are taken on field trips so that they can learn about how dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt are made. These products can later be found on the shelves of local grocery stores, under the brand name Fairlife. However, the public had no idea about what was allegedly going on behind the scenes at this seemingly family-friendly place.

An animal welfare group named ARM, or Animal Recovery Mission, has been secretly recording the company’s allegedly horrific treatment of calves in behind-the-scenes footage. They have since publicly released their findings in a shocking video that depicts extreme animal abuse, according to The Indy Star.

The video is extremely disturbing and shows very young calves being separated from their mothers mere hours after being born. They are later shoved, pushed, kicked, and beaten. The baby cows often struggled to be fed from a bottle because they were still so young. This was when Fair Oaks employees became enraged with the animals, shoving them against the side of the pens and trying to force the bottle in their mouth.

ARM founder Richard Couto explained the incident.

“That stems from the fact that calves weren’t eating and nursing from their bottles because they wanted their mothers. So that led to frustration and the abuse began.”

In addition to animal cruelty, marijuana plants were also shown growing about the company’s grounds. Employees can be seen smoking marijuana later on in the video.

Undercover video captured employees throwing calves in and out of their huts, calves kicked and slammed to the ground and a worker sitting on top of a calf. https://t.co/wt62QbNMoA — RTV6 Indianapolis (@rtv6) June 4, 2019

Indiana law enforcement is now investigating the company on the grounds of animal cruelty. There have also been public pushes to remove Fairlife products from store shelves.

Fair Oaks founder Mike McCloskey recently posted a public statement regarding the disturbing findings on the company’s Facebook page.

“I am disgusted by and take full responsibility for the actions seen in the footage, as it goes against everything that we stand for in regards to responsible cow care and comfort,” he wrote.

He went on to say that he has already identified five different individuals he believes to have been involved in animal cruelty. Four of these individuals have already been fired prior to the release of the video because they were found to be abusive to the animals. The last employee will be terminated shortly, McCloskey added.

The post received over 13,000 comments, many of which were posted by enraged people from around the world slamming the company.