‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, June 7: Flo & Zoe Band Together

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 7, reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will have an argument. They have been at loggerheads about what to do concerning Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby. However, it seems as if Xander (Adain Bradley) may take that decision out of their hands.

After speaking to Xander, Flo feels that she and Zoe should tell Hope and Liam the truth, per SheKnows Soaps. Xander pleaded with her to come clean and tell them that their daughter is alive. He even promised that he would try to speak to the Logan family on her behalf because she was afraid of losing her new family. Now that she has somebody in her corner, Flo finally has the courage to confess her crimes.

However, when she tells Zoe that she wants to tell Hope that her child is alive, all hell breaks loose. Zoe and Flo will get into an argument because the model does not want their secret to come out. She is afraid that she and her father could end up going to prison for a long time. She wants to protect herself at all costs and that means that she will never confess.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe begins to feel uneasy as she realizes that Xander knows all about Flo and Beth and he might not have any trouble revealing the secret to the Logan family or the authorities. pic.twitter.com/OGnRecXyJZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 5, 2019

Flo will try to point out that Xander already knows and that he has threatened to tell Hope and Liam if they don’t come forward. Flo thinks that they should break the news, instead of allowing Xander to expose their deeds. It seems likely that Zoe will remind Flo of everything that they could lose. Flo could lose her job, new family, home, and even her boyfriend. As far as Zoe is concerned, the news that Phoebe is actually Beth can never get out.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Flo will start to see that Zoe is correct. Phoebe has a wonderful mother who will raise her with love and she will want for nothing. They will realize that they only have each other to lean on and that they need to support each other instead of fight each other. Reese’s crimes brought them together and they will need to take their secret to the grave.

Zoe may tell Flo that she can convince Xander to keep quiet. But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, tease that it may be too late. Xander will rush to the Logan estate when he hears that Hope and Liam are about to sign the annulment papers.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.