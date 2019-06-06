Hailey Baldwin Flashes Braless Cleavage & Side Boob In Daring Reds & Leathers

An outing from Hailey Baldwin is rarely low on the style front. The 22-year-old’s Wednesday appearance in Los Angeles, California was no exception. As The Daily Mail reported on June 5, the model and wife to Justin Bieber was papped leaving Nine Zero One hair salon. Channeling her signature low-key style, Hailey looked effortlessly glamorous, laid-back, and on-form.

Hailey had opted for a daring look, though. Her strappy red dress appeared to be fully braless, and it was flashing both cleavage and a hint of side boob. Likewise on show were the model’s long, lean legs. Her casual dress came slit at the thigh. In what has become somewhat of a trademark for Hailey, the look was layered with a touch of grunge – the model had chosen a black biker jacket in leathers. She was mostly photographed wearing it off the shoulder. Likewise typical were Hailey’s chilled white sneakers and matching socks.

Given that the model had just left a hair salon, her wavy blonde locks were looking nothing short of perfect. Photos from the same outing were obtained by Splash News earlier today. Much like the snaps garnered by The Daily Mail, they did not show Hailey smiling. Her husband also appeared absent.

As one half of a power couple, Hailey’s celebrity status has catapulted ever since her romance with the “Sorry” singer turned serious. Interest in the 25-year-old Canadian’s relationship with the model reached full-blown mania in September of last year – news of their marriage came completely out of the blue. Justin announced that he had married Hailey via an Instagram post (seen below).

In February of this year, Hailey and Justin graced the cover of Vogue. The feature offered an insight into their relationship and marriage. Justin opened up on how Hailey balances out his personality.

“I’m the emotionally unstable one. I struggle with finding peace. I just feel like I care so much and I want things to be so good and I want people to like me. Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need. I’ve always wanted security—with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”

While this couple chose a low-frills courthouse wedding, they do appear to have done some nuptials-related shopping of late. As The Daily Mail reports, Hailey and Justin bought Cartier wedding bands over the Memorial Day weekend. With or without her man though, Hailey is clearly a top priority for the paparazzi.