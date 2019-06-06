‘The View’s’ Joy Behar Gets A Standing Ovation After Jab At Mitch McConnell’s Manhood

Joy Behar received a standing ovation from The View audience after taking a very pointed jab at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s manhood during a Hot Topics discussion about the Republican pushback to President Trump’s proposed tariffs on Mexico.

The panel, which includes Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain, was discussing the opposition from the GOP against the tariffs, which could greatly impact Americans.

Behar, who has been an outspoken critic of Mitch McConnell’s policies and his unwavering support of President Donald Trump, remarked that the only reason McConnell is standing against the president is that this tariff would impact his own pocket.

“Mitch McConnell finally found his testicles because it’s near his wallet!” quipped the comedienne.

This promoted a standing ovation from the audience in attendance for the taping, laughter from her fellow panelists, and a ding from Whoopi Goldberg’s bell, which she uses when a good point is made, reported Decider.

Republican senators held a meeting about the proposed tariffs on June 4 and concluded that they were against any move toward implementing this plan, prompting a response from show moderator Goldberg who mused that of all the plans that Trump has implemented, this issue is the one that has Republican lawmakers fighting back.

SENATE REPUBS REJECT MEXICO TARIFFS: The co-hosts discuss Republican senators declaring deep opposition Tuesday to Pres. Trump's threatened tariffs on all goods coming into the U.S. from Mexico. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/iP1oiL2dJ1 — The View (@TheView) June 5, 2019

“Isn’t it interesting that this is the thing that got them crazy?” asked Goldberg. “Tariffs got them out of their minds!”

She also noted that other key issues that have affected the senators should have made them equally upset, but they didn’t comment on them, including how Ted Cruz wasn’t angry over Trump’s reported insults towards Cruz’s wife or suggesting his father was involved in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

Behar’s quip was echoed by Meghan McCain, who said she was speaking to some of her fellow conservatives about the president and how the things that McCain took umbrage with didn’t seem to bother her pals until the issue of tariffs came up.

Fox News argued that the president of the United States has used tariffs as a way to punish Mexico for not helping the United States with what he feels is a southern border crisis, where immigrants continue to seek asylum.

The installation of a better border wall and immigration reform was part of the platform Donald Trump ran on for his 2016 presidential campaign, per PBS. During his campaign announcement, Trump claimed that undocumented immigrants were “rapists” and brought “drugs” and “crime” across the southern border.

His plan at the time was to build a great wall on the southern border of the United States to keep undocumented immigrants out and to have Mexico pay for it.

The New York Times reported that if the tariffs were set in place, Amerian consumers would end up paying more for cars, televisions, beer, fresh vegetables, and other products. Several states would be hit hardest by this plan, including Michigan and Texas, who both imported billions in products from Mexico. California and Illinois will also be hit equally as hard, as they depend on fresh produce and manufactured goods from Mexico.