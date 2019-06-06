Kim Kardashian Goes Braless In Plunging Top For Latest Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian celebrated Throwback Thursday this week with an old photo of herself in an outfit that left little to the imagination. The reality star posed in her closet for a fitting in a curve-hugging miniskirt and a deep-plunging tie-front shirt — with no bra.

The Instagram photo showed Kardashian standing on her barefoot toes in a room full of clothing racks as T-shirts, tank tops, and shoes littered the floor. The mother of four gave a sultry gaze at the camera, wearing a long-sleeved, pink silk tie-front shirt. She opted not to wear a bra for the occasion, allowing her cleavage to peek out above her toned abs. She paired the top with a dangerously short, pink miniskirt that highlighted her curvy hips and put her long, lean, and tan legs on display.

Kardashian went makeup-free for the look. At the time the photo was taken, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked short black hair.

The photo garnered over 640,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments within an hour of being posted. The comments section was flooded with fans praising Kardashian for her makeup-free look and amazing physique.

“Almost didn’t recognize you,” one user said of the old shot.

“That body that can literally wear it ALL,” another wrote.

“I like seeing you without makeup sometimes being the true you and looking pretty,” someone added.

On Wednesday, Kardashian showed off her affectionate side by sharing a photo of herself snuggled up next to her husband, Kanye West, which sent Instagram fans into a frenzy. The adorable snapshot showed West leaning back on a couch as Kardashian curled up next to him with her head on his leg as she placed her hands beside him. West gently rested his hand on her leg. The famous couple snoozed away as the camera snapped the photo.

That image garnered over 4 million likes. The comments were filled with fans sending heart emoji and telling the couple they are “so cute.”

“Aww,” one person said.

Another wrote, “You guys!”

“King and queen,” someone wrote with a heart emoji.

West and Kardashian just recently welcomed their fourth child via surrogate, a baby boy named Psalm, in early May. Although social media has not yet seen much of their little bundle of joy, Kardashian has been staying home on maternity leave from work to care for him. When the family welcomed Psalm, Kardashian took to Twitter to announce the big news.

“He’s here and he’s perfect!” she wrote.