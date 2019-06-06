Justin Bieber In Vehicle Collision, Still Makes It To Church With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber appears to have had a lucky escape. As The Daily Mail reports on June 6, the “Sorry” singer was involved in a vehicle collision yesterday afternoon. Justin was in Hollywood, California, when a van he was being chauffeured in was hit by a white vehicle. The Daily Mail dubbed the minor incident a “fender bender.”

Photos obtained by the British newspaper showed the 25-year-old talking to police officers following the crash. The Canadian star was accompanied by his bodyguard. Police were seen inspecting the white car that appeared to have rear-ended the large black van Bieber was using as transport. Nobody appears to have been hurt.

By yesterday evening though, Justin seemed back to his usual activities. He was spotted driving a black Lamborghini as he left a church with wife Hailey Baldwin and this car ride didn’t seem to involve an accident. While the star’s face wasn’t flashing a smile during his evening outing, Justin had opted for an upbeat wardrobe. He wore a light-colored hoodie from his Drew clothing line – the hoodie’s smile emoji logo matched Bieber’s yellow beanie. Casual shorts and Air Jordan low-top sneakers completed the look.

Joining her husband for church, Hailey opted for a low-key look of black-and-white athleisurewear with shades. Given this newly-married couple’s high-profile relationship, the cameras appeared to be following them during their every move.

Interest in the 22-year-old model’s relationship with the superstar singer peaked after the couple unexpectedly tied the knot last year. In February, Hailey and Justin were profiled by Vogue. Hailey opened up about the relationship’s beginnings – the two first met in 2009.

“I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone. It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap,” she said.

Finding Justin “cute” led to bigger things, though. The couple is now husband and wife, and their marriage made headlines over the Memorial Day weekend. As The Daily Mail reports, the pair was spotted buying $1,100 wedding rings from French jeweler Cartier. Low as the price may seem in the world of celebrity rings, Hailey’s engagement ring is said to be worth half a million dollars.

With public displays of affection both on Instagram and in the street, this is one celebrity couple that doesn’t shy away from showing the love. Fortunately, Justin’s car troubles yesterday were minor, and fans can expect more to come from this mysterious and much-talked-about twosome.