Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Xander Rushes To Tell Hope & Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 7, reveal that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) has had enough of all the deceit. The Forrester Creations model warned Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) that there would be consequences if they did not tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that their daughter is alive.

Ever since Xander found out that Beth is alive, he has been very vocal about reuniting her with her parents. He was shocked when he initially found out that Zoe and Flo had been hiding this dark secret. He had overheard them talking in a Forrester Creations office about Beth. Later, Xander had confronted Zoe and pried the truth from her.

He was disgusted by their actions because both of them knew how Hope had suffered after the supposed loss of her daughter. He also did not understand why they did not come forward and tell her the truth.

Zoe’s excuse is that she and her father could go to jail. Flo told Xander that she was afraid that her new family would hate her. Xander offered to speak to the Logans on Flo’s behalf, but made it clear that they needed to confess what they had done.

Xander argues with Flo and Zoe about doing the right thing before leveling a hefty threat towards them. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/cjhoM2dlui #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/MmwJNpusKh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 5, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Xander will put actions to his words on Friday’s episode. He will hear that Hope and Liam are about to sign the annulment papers. He knows that part of the reason that they are parting ways is that Hope doesn’t want to have any more children. She wants Liam to reunite with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and to provide a stable family for the girls.

The blonde has repeatedly stated that if Beth had survived, things would have been different. They would have had their own family to raise. But at the moment, Hope feels as if she is cheating Liam out of a family and the girls out of a father.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Xander will rush to the Logan estate. As he opens the door to the living room, he sees them putting pen to paper and will yell at them to stop. Xander will then tell them that he needs to speak to them before they annul their marriage. Will Xander have the courage to tell them the truth?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.