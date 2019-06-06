‘The Bodyguard’ Remake Could Star These ‘Men In Black: International’ Leads

A remake of the 1992 blockbuster film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston The Bodyguard could be on tap if the stars of Men in Black: International have anything to say about it.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to MIB stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who recently starred in The Avengers together, and they revealed they have cooked up a plan to star in the remake after Thompson learned that it was one of Hemsworth’s favorite movies.

Although it is one of his favorites, Hemsworth noted to the entertainment news outlet that the film would be “too special to remake.”

“I started this rumor,” Thompson admitted. “Because when we were making Thor [Ragnarok], he comes into work on Monday, and I’m like, ‘How was your weekend?’ and he’s like, ‘Good.’ He’s like, ‘Ah, The Bodyguard is such a good movie.’ It’s brilliant.”

Thompson then revealed to ET that it was then that she got the idea for a reboot of the film but wanted Hemsworth to star in the role the late Whitney Houston played, a famous singer, and that Thompson would play his bodyguard, the role originated by Kevin Coster.

The 1992 film, although billed as a romance, was really a thriller where Costner played Frank Farmer, a former Secret Service agent hired to protect Houston’s character Rachel Marron, who was being terrorized by a stalker.

Through the film, the character’s core differences bring them closer to one another and they fall in love despite outside forces and their own egos pulling them apart.

The Bodyguard was legendary in Hollywood for being stuck in film limbo for 16 years until it found two stars who were willing to commit to the screenplay written by Lawrence Kasdan.

The film was originally proposed in 1976 to star actor Steve McQueen and singer Diana Ross in the lead roles, but it never was able to get off the ground. Later, Ross’s name was tossed out again, this time alongside Ryan O’Neal in the role of the bodyguard. But O’Neal was committed to a film he was making with another superstar diva, Barbra Streisand, titled The Main Event, which was released in 1979. So once again, The Bodyguard was shelved and stuck in development before Costner and Houston signed on as the stars of the film.

Ebony Magazine reported that the soundtrack to the film, which would eclipse the movie in popularity, was co-executive produced by Houston and Arista Records President Clive Davis. The Bodyguard Original Soundtrack Album sold more than 1 million copies in its first week and more than 45 million copies worldwide. It has been certified 17 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.