NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose Shares Interesting Detail Of Jimmy Butler’s Controversial Departure From Timberwolves

The arrival of Jimmy Butler in the summer of 2017 was undeniably one of the major reasons why the Minnesota Timberwolves succeeded to return to the Western Conference Playoffs in the 2017-18 NBA season. Unfortunately, Butler’s stint with the Timberwolves didn’t last long after he decided to demand a trade in the last offseason. When he expressed his desire to leave Minnesota, rumors and speculation had been circulating that Butler was disappointed with the performances of his young teammates — Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins — especially their approach on the defensive end of the floor.

On his new book titled I’ll Show You, Derrick Rose, who played for the Timberwolves in the past two seasons, made new revelations about Jimmy Butler’s controversial departure from Minnesota. Rose’s new book is set for a September release but an advanced copy was recently obtained by Michael Rand of the Star Tribune. Rose revealed that he talked and gave Butler a piece of advice when his dispute with the Timberwolves became known all around the league.

If there’s someone who should be blamed for Jimmy Butler’s dismay, Derrick Rose believes it’s not Butler, Wiggins, Towns, nor the Timberwolves, but the NBA.

“Look, it wasn’t his fault,” Rose said of Butler’s situation and trade request, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. “It’s the league’s fault. Nothing against Karl-Anthony Towns, he’s cool — and he’s good. But you get these kids and you spoil them before they achieve something.”

In an upcoming book, Derrick Rose opens up about Jimmy Butler’s time in Minnesota https://t.co/dui7USCZ5G — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2019

Loading...

In the 2018 NBA offseason, Jimmy Butler and the Timberwolves entered negotiations regarding a contract extension. The Timberwolves initially offered a four-year deal worth $100 million, but Butler reportedly asked for a larger contract. During that time, Derrick Rose revealed that Butler felt the Timberwolves were giving more priority to their young players, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, over the player that helped them end their 13-year playoff drought.

“Jimmy was feeling, ‘Why’d y’all pay them first and I was the one that got you to the playoffs?’ That’s all it was. Jimmy wasn’t doing it right, though he was right.”

In their blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Timberwolves got two solid wingmen — Dario Saric and Robert Covington — in exchange for Butler. Unfortunately, none of those two players managed to replicate Butler’s performance on both ends of the floor and the Timberwolves once again suffered through a disappointing season. Meanwhile, though they were eliminated by the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Sixers revealed their plan to give Butler a max contract in the 2019 NBA free agency period.