‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Admits First Pregnancy Is Tough: ‘Sometimes It’s Miserable’

Many fans will remember Danielle Fishel from her role in the teen show Boy Meets World, where she played the brainy and bohemian Topanga Lawrence. Now, Fishel is all grown up and expecting her first child with her second husband, Jensen Karp. Fishel and Karp tied the knot just last year, as Us Magazine reports.

While many celebrity moms-to-be make pregnancy look effortless, Fishel has been candid about the fact that it’s not always a pleasant experience. She revealed her real feelings at the Bloom Summit, which took place on June 1, and Us Magazine shared her thoughts with their audience.

“Sometimes it’s miserable. I mean, I’m eight an a half months and when it’s over, it will not be over a day too soon, I can tell you that much.”

Fishel got into even more detail about some of the uncomfortable aspects of carrying a child.

“Some days, you’re just like, ‘I’m over it.’ I’m just super uncomfortable and I’m over it. I had one of those days yesterday. I feel like sometimes he’s clawing his way through my ab muscles, like, just separating my ab muscles, trying to peek his way out. And I’m like, ‘There’s, like, an alien growing inside me, but an alien that I already love.'”

On a family photo she shared to Instagram documenting her baby bump, Fishel received a ton of congratulations and well wishes from fans. She’s been sharing photos of her bump from the very beginning of her pregnancy, documenting the process for all to see.

Fishel hasn’t always enjoyed the time spent pregnant, but she also confessed that her husband has been a total lifesaver for her. As she told Us Magazine, Karp has been giving her foot massages and belly massages every single day. The little treat from husband to wife has apparently kept her from getting stretch marks throughout her pregnancy, which is an added bonus.

Loading...

While it’s Fishel’s first child, it’s certainly not the first baby from the Boy Meets World family. Her former co-star Rider Strong, who played Shawn Hunter on the show, and his wife had their first child back in 2014, and Strong has been there to offer Fishel tips on pacifiers and parenting.

The couple hasn’t yet revealed what baby name they’ve selected for their child, but Fishel has admitted that they do have something picked. In fact, Fishel and Karp have been working on the nursery where their baby boy is going to sleep and have put up a light installation with the name they’ve selected for him. Given that Fishel is over eight months pregnant, it’s only a matter of time before she reveals the name — and the first shot of her newborn baby — on Instagram.