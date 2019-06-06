Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar Accused Of Rape In TV Interview With Alleged Victim

Brazilian soccer player Neymar has been accused of rape by a woman named Najila Trindade, who went on television to go public with her accusations, reported BBC. Trindade filed the rape allegation this past Friday, claiming the assault took place mid-May.

In the SBT interview shown on the Brazilian channel TV Record, Trindade claimed that she was attracted to the Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward after exchanging messages with him and agreed to fly out to Paris on the soccer player’s expense.

Once she arrived in Paris and was put up in a hotel, the woman claims that she met Neymar and very quickly understood that he was a very different person than the one she had expected based on his messages.

“[He was] aggressive, totally different than the boy that I got to know through the messages.”

Describing herself as an “ordinary person – a model and a student of interior design” and a “daughter and mother,” Trindade continued to explain that she had initially planned to have consensual sex with the soccer star, but when he refused to use a condom, she didn’t want to go through with it.

Neymar allegedly did not want to stop and Trindade claimed that he became aggressive and raped her. When asked by the interviewer if she was assaulted or raped, Trindade responded that it was “an assault together with rape.”

Trindade has consulted with lawyers who have stated that she initially accused Neymar of “aggression” or “physical violence.” Neymar’s lawyers then reportedly refused to settle with Trindade’s attorneys.

Trindade decided to file a rape allegation in the Brazilian city of São Paulo last Friday, losing her initial legal representation after they claimed her allegation was incompatible with the strategy they had agreed upon. She now has new representation and claims that her first lawyer didn’t believe in her claims.

“I felt he was prejudiced. He portrayed it as if I’d not been raped, that I had wanted it,” she said.

Neymar has not yet commented on the TV interview but his management has called the claims unjust and believe that the soccer player is a victim of attempted extortion.

The soccer star recorded a short video on his Instagram page explaining his side of the story after Trindade first came forward with the accusations.

“What happened that day was a relationship between a man and a woman, within four walls, like with any couple. And the next day nothing much happened. We kept exchanging messages. She asked me for a souvenir for [her child].”

However, Trindade denies the accusations of extortion, claiming that she wants justice and not financial compensation.