‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Thursday: Shiloh Wants Margaux To Vindicate Him

Will Shiloh manipulate Margaux as he did Harmony?

DA Dawson is getting hit on all sides this week on General Hospital. She was forced into making the call to have Shiloh Archer arrested for sexual assault and now she will feel his wrath on Thursday. Her hands seem to be tied as she was reluctant to believe that the Dawn of Day leader could have done what Sonny and Jason told her, even after listening to the recording of Sam’s attempted assault. Now she will be facing Shiloh after his arrest.

Margaux Dawson was forced into calling Chase to have Shiloh arrested. Sonny had just gotten through holding her pledge as leverage to persuade her into making sure that Shiloh gets put away for all that he has done to the women in his cult. As seen in the previews for Thursday, she will be summoned to Shiloh’s room at GH so that he can begin his manipulation process. He will ask her if she has found a way to vindicate him. Will the DA cave in? General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Margaux will not be dissuaded, so it sounds like maybe she ends up telling him that it is out of her hands.

Will Margaux finally get a back bone and stand up to the cult leader? Up until now, Shiloh has had the law on his side with her as one of his followers. Margaux has fought hard to stick up for him. The only reason that she agreed to make the call was because Sonny threatened her with the pledge that would end her career if it was out in the open. Now Shiloh will do his best to persuade his follower into dropping the charges.

Jason has the evidence… but is Margaux willing to bring Shiloh up on charges? His life rests in her hands.#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @Theehendrickson pic.twitter.com/o9xTebWBr9 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 5, 2019

It is up in the air right now as to what will happen to Margaux Dawson in upcoming episodes. As reported by The Inquisitr, actress Elizabeth Hendrickson is leaving her role as the Port Charles district attorney soon. She is heading back to Young and the Restless to reprise her role as Chloe. General Hospital is also losing Michelle Stafford to the CBS soap. However, Stafford is being replaced by Cynthia Watros in her role as Nina Reeves. It’s doubtful that Margaux will be replaced.

How will the DA exit Port Charles? She could lose her job over this Dawn of Day mess. Next week, General Hospital spoilers tease that Shiloh will run into Margaux somewhere. It sounds like he gets out of jail soon or he gets the charges dropped before he is even released from the hospital.

Stay tuned to General Hospital in the coming weeks to see how Margaux Dawson exits Port Charles. Shiloh is a dangerous man, so you just never know just how angry he will get.