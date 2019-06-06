Meghan Markle Reportedly Setting Prince Harry Up For Major Royal Change

Meghan Markle is reportedly setting Prince Harry up for a major royal change, one that would bring the couple closer to her roots and allow the former Suits star the ability to raise her child away from the omnipresent influence of his family and allow her to become the biggest star the United States has ever seen.

A report by The Daily Express detailed that Markle is fed up with living in the shadow of Kate Middleton and Prince William, her brother, and sister-in-law, and is ready to move back to the United States. Inquisitr previously reported the news, but there is an even more interesting twist to the rumored move and it has to do with a huge party Markle’s pals threw her a few months ago.

Royal commentator Rob Shuter claimed the former Hollywood starlet has not been thrilled to “come in second place” behind Middleton and Prince William, who continue to ready themselves to take over the throne as King and Queen of England someday and she has a reported plan to eclipse their popularity.

Prince Harry has always had a great love for the United States and traveled there often from the time he was a child with his mother Princess Diana. While prior reports claimed that Markle was first intent on moving to Africa part-time with Prince Harry, a country they both love, and their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Sources tell me within the Royal Family there’s been a lot of talk about Prince Harry and Meghan temporarily moving to Africa but that isn’t going to happen became Meghan is planning to return to America with her baby and her prince,” claimed Shuter.

The royal commentator also explained that Markle’s interest in moving back to the United States was piqued after seeing just how much curiosity the luxe baby shower her celebrity pals threw for her in New York City caused.

Shuter said during his show that Markle is ready to take the lead as one of the most popular residents of the United States if she and Harry moved here permanently, effectively moving her out of Middleton’s shadow and making her a star in her own right.

Prior to marrying into the royal family, Markle appeared in several small roles, including as a suitcase girl on the game show Deal or No Deal, as well as a starring role in the USA Network series Suits. Marrying into the royal family gave her a platform she might never have had if she had remained in the United States and continued her path as a working actress.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became engaged in November 2017. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor in May 2018 and welcomed their first son Archie in May of the following year.