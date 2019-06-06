Fitness Model Dolly Castro Shows Off Gym-Honed Figure While Sharing New ‘Delicious Recipe’ For Gains With Fans

Fitness model Dolly Castro has earned an overwhelming Instagram following through her workout demos and diet tips while never disappointing with photos featuring her curvy, sculpted figure in athletic clothing, racy outfits, and swimwear.

On Wednesday, the Nicaraguan fitness sensation took to the photo-sharing site to post a photo of herself decked out in her athletic garb while sharing a recipe for a protein cinnamon roll with her millions of followers. In the photo, the 34-year-old poses in front of a kitchen counter with one hand holding up a plate of cinnamon rolls and the other holding an individual pastry.

Dolly is dressed in waist-high light purple yoga pants that emphasize her ample hips and tiny waist while giving viewers a glimpse of her famous sculpted abs. She matched the pants with a gray mesh sports bra that hugs the curves of her busty chest and reads “1ST PHORM” across the middle.

The stunning model wore her long, chocolate locks straight and loose across her back and off to one shoulder and added thick black eyeliner and mascara with a touch of pink lips. She flashes her signature smile at the camera as she cocks one hip to the side and poses with her delicious treats.

In the post’s caption, the brunette bombshell explains that she’s posting a recipe for protein cinnamon rolls after her fans requested she post more recipes for gains. The recipe includes using 1st Phorm protein powder in the flavor of cinnamon cookie batter, Truvia for sweetening, and natural ingredients such as unsweetened applesauce and coconut oil.

The model’s 6.1 million followers were extremely grateful for the new recipe, expressing how delicious it looked in the comment section and thanking Dolly for sharing.

One Instagram user commented, “Yuuum.. thanks for sharing! You look [hot] my friend!!,” while another wrote, “Those look so good. What a great idea. I gotta try that out :)”

Yet another fan chimed in with, “Dollllyyyy!!!!!!!!! You look so beautiful miss gorgeous I hope you’re having a blessed day always loving your posts.”

Other followers wanted to know the fitness guru’s secrets to staying in shape and building muscle while keeping away unwanted fat.

In addition to serving as an inspiration and fitness and diet expert for her adoring followers, Dolly sells athletic apparel and fitness equipment and accessories through her own brand, Bars and Branches.

On the website, the brand explains its mission: “Bars And Branches idea is to consistently raise the bar, Push the boundaries, Fitness is ultimately a Journey not a destination. #RaiseYourBar.”