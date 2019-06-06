Lea Michele Sizzles In An Orange Bikini For Makeup-Free Snap

The former 'Glee' star is showing some skin in her skimpy bikini.

Lea Michele is heating up Instagram with a sizzling new bikini snap. The stunning ex-Glee star flashed some skin in her string two-piece in the stunning photo posted to her account on June 5 as she appeared to go makeup-free while soaking up some sunshine outside to promote her healthy social media campaign, #WellnessWednesday.

The bikini photo showed the actress and “Love Is Alive” singer lounging on a seriously large rocking patio chair while she appeared to be getting in a little rest and relaxation.

Lea leaned back and stretched out her right arm as she closed her eyes while chilling in her orange string bikini. She showed off a whole lot of skin on her top half in her triangle bikini top, but opted to keep her bottom half a little more covered in a long and flowy cream skirt which covered her legs.

Michele, who was showing off her multiple tattoos to the world, also appeared to be going makeup-free for the snap she shared with her 5.5 million followers as she revealed her natural beauty with a big smile on her face.

In the caption, the gorgeous former Scream Queens actress – who The Inquisitr recently shared snaps of while she was rocking a fun white two-piece bikini – urged her followers to head to her Instagram Stories to get her tips and tricks on living a healthy and fit lifestyle for #WellnessWednesday.

As reported by Canada’s Best Health magazine, Lea’s been sharing her healthy lifestyle tips and tricks with her followers for a while now and often dishes out advice on healthy aspects of life including how to get more sleep and the vitamins she swears by to keep her body looking so good.

Michele has also opened up about all the hard work that goes into the amazing body she revealed in her bright bikini look this week, telling Self that she loves to head to SoulCycle classes to get her workout on.

“I feel like SoulCycle is so inspiring and really uplifting and for me. A workout has to be good for my mind, body, and soul,” Lea revealed to the magazine. “It can’t just be going crazy in the gym—it has to be something that’s going to make my spirit feel good at the same time.”

But the newly married star has also revealed that it’s not all about staying active, as getting enough rest is also imperative to her health.

“Sleep is the number-one thing that gives me energy,” Michele previously told Shape of how getting enough rest is just as important as hitting the gym. “It’s imperative for me to get a solid eight or nine hours. It usually takes me awhile to fall asleep, so I do things that help me wind down at night.”

“I drink tea, I take a bath with nice salts and oils, and I spray lavender on my pillows,” Lea shared.