Julianne Kissinger Puts Bare Booty On Full Display To Tease Her 4.9 Million Instagram Fans

American bombshell Julianne Kissinger — who is immensely popular on Instagram for her amazing figure and sexy snaps — recently took to her page and posted a new pic to leave her fans’ jaws dropped.

In the latest offering, the model could be seen donning a see-through white crop top and a striped wrap-up skirt which she deliberately lifted up to put her bare derriere on full display as she turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose. The picture set pulses racing as she wore no underwear at all.

The model wore knee-high ash gray boots and decided to go for an accessory-free look. She wore her tresses into soft, romantic curls that cascaded below her waist, while she opted for a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous and sexy.

Holding a colorful glass in her hand and striking a pose while climbing the stairs, the San Diego native wrote a rather unrelated caption and asked her fans about their favorite Marvel movie, adding that her own favorite one is Iron Man.

Within half a day of having been posted, and as of this writing, Julianne’s hot picture racked up more than 71,000 likes and almost 1,600 comments. While many of her fans answered the model’s question and wrote about their favorite Marvel movies, others solely focused on the sheer display of skin and couldn’t contain their excitement.

Commenting on the raunchy photo, one fan flirtatiously wrote that he would do anything to grab Julianne’s booty, while another one said that he forgot to blink his eyelids when he saw the picture. A third commentator said that he’d never seen a more firm and sexy booty before.

Other fans, per usual, posted the conventional complimentary comments for the model, while still others used emojis to express their admiration for the stunner.

Loading...

Prior to posting the said snap, Julianne stunned her fans with an extremely racy photo which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers. In the pic, Julianne was featured donning a revealing black swimsuit and as she struck a side pose, she flashed major sideoob to send a wave of excitement through her fans. The picture garnered more than 120k likes and close to 4,000 comments which shows that the picture became an instant hit on the photo-sharing website and fans couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on the provocative snapshot.

According to an article by Live Ramp Up, Julianne is a single mother to her six-year-old daughter, Kylie. However, she keeps her modeling and family life separate and prefers not to share too much about her personal life on social media.