Miley Cyrus Drives Around In Nothing But A Black Bra With Her Dog In The Back Seat

Miley Cyrus has been showing off some major skin on social media lately, and she continued the trend this week on her Instagram story.

On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus posted a photo of herself behind the wheel of her car rocking nothing but a skimpy black bra as one of her beloved pets sat in the backseat.

In the sexy snapshot, Cyrus is seen in the driver’s seat of her car as she wears her tiny bra and poses with her dog. Miley has her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves, which fall over her shoulders.

The singer also sports a minimal-makeup look in the photo, rocking a fresh face, bright eyes, and nude lips. Cyrus adds a black baseball cap, which she wears backwards, and accessorizes with multiple chains and pendants around her neck, as well as small gold hoops in her ears. Many of Miley’s tattoos can also be seen in the snap.

The singer posted the photo to her Instagram story just hours after she was grabbed and forcefully kissed by a crazed fan as she headed to her car.

According to ELLE, following the incident, Miley took to social media to call out fans that said she asked for the attack, or that she deserved it, because of her sexy image.

Miley Cyrus’ husband, Liam Hemsworth, was also with her at the time of the attack but was being ushered through the crowd by security ahead of his wife.

Recently, Hemsworth revealed that he can’t wait to have kids with Cyrus, but that the timing currently isn’t right for the couple.

“One day. Once we don’t have so many dogs. You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being,” Hemsworth told GQ Australia.

During the interview, Liam also revealed that the couple’s decision to marry in a quick and intimate ceremony last winter was due to the emotions they felt after losing their home to the devastating wildfires that plagued Malibu and other parts of California last year.

“Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit,” Hemsworth said.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus by following the singer on Instagram.