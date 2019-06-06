‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Huge Summer Returns Revealed

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the summer of 2019 are finally here, and they are promising fans that the drama is going to heat up along with the weather.

According to Soap Dirt, there will be a ton of character returns for Days of Our Lives fans to enjoy this summer. At least seven former characters will be coming home to Salem in the new few weeks, and viewers couldn’t be more excited about what’s in store.

A brand new preview reveals that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo) will be back in Salem this summer. The couple had both moved on with their lives away from their hometown, but due to some major health issues with their oldest son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), they’ll rush home to be by his side.

Meanwhile, Sami’s older sister, Carrie Brady (Christie Clark) will also come home. She’ll be back in town for the funeral of her grandmother, Caroline Brady. Actress Peggy McCay, who died last fall, played the beloved Brady family matriarch, and the soap is just now writing her death into the plot.

Days of Our Lives fans will also see that Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) and his wife, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) will also be home to honor the life of the late Caroline. The family will get together at the Brady Pub to say their final farewells to their beloved mother and grandmother.

In a very interesting turn of events, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) will also return to Salem, but she won’t be alone. Anna will come home with none other than Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

Andre was killed by Abigail Deveraux DiMera (then Marci Miller) during the time she was suffering from a split personality disorder. However, it seems that Dr. Rolf used his serum to bring Andre back to life, much like he did for Will Horton and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). His return is sure to stir up a lot of emotion in Salem, especially for his former wife, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

Meanwhile, rumors are flying that Philip Kiriakis may also be back home, but that the character will be recast yet again.

In the past, the character has been played by Kay Kenneth Johnson and Kyle Brandt. Most recently he was portrayed by John-Paul Lavoisier.

Fans can catch all of the hot summer drama and big returns by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.