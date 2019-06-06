Watch Netherlands Vs. England Live Stream: UEFA Nations League Semifinal, Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

England faces the Netherlands for the right to face host nation Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final.

Just five days after the UEFA Champions League final in Madrid featured two English Premier League teams, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, which featured seven players who also serve on England’s national team, those players must be ready for another high-pressure match. England takes on the Netherlands in the second semifinal of the UEFA Nations League for the right to face Portugal, who defeated Switzerland on Wednesday, in the final on Sunday. But according to a report in Britain’s The Guardian newspaper, England manager Gareth Southgate may keep all seven of those players, including team captain Harry Kane, on the sidelines for the match that will live stream from Portugal.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Netherlands vs. England UEFA Nations League second semifinal, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Western European Time at the 30,000-seat Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães, Portugal, on Thursday, June 6. In the United Kingdom, start time will also be 7:45 British Summer Time, while in the Netherlands, the live stream begins at 8:45 p.m. Central European Time.

In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream gets going at 12:15 a.m. on Friday morning, June 7.

On the Dutch side, Virgil van Dijk — who plays club football for the newly-crowned European champions Liverpool — is apparently being afforded no such luxury by manager Ronald Koeman, who has penciled van Dijk in to start the Nations League semifinal, according to a BBC report.

The Nations League semifinal marks the second time in as many tournaments that Southgate has led England to the semifinals of a major international competition, as UEFA.com noted, after taking the team to the semifinal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The most recent year that England reached a World Cup semifinal was 1990 when their opponent was West Germany, a country that no longer exists, as the BBC noted. When England played in last year’s World Cup semifinal, they faced Croatia, a country that had not yet come into being in 1990.

Harry Kane may rest for the UEFA Nations League semifinal, after playing in the Champions League final on Saturday. Dan Mullan / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Netherlands vs. England UEFA Nations League second semifinal, log in to WatchESPN, the online-streaming service offered by sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV service provider. It is also available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Netherlands vs. England Nations League semifinal is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or by downloading the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the match live on their TV sets.

To view the live stream for free without login credentials from a cable or satellite provider, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV or Fubo TV. Both of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but also offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Holland-England game at no charge.

Within the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match will be live streamed by Sky Go Extra, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and Ireland will need a Sky Sports subscription.

In the Netherlands, Ziggo Sport Select will carry the live stream. In the host nation of Portugal, Sport TV streams the game.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the Nations League Dutch-English showdown. And throughout many countries in Africa, South African sports network Super Sport will carry a live stream of the crucial match.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that carry a live stream of the Netherlands vs. England UEFA Nations League semifinal, see LiveSoccerTV.com.