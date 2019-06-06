Sofia Richie Looks Hot In Sexy Blue Dress On Instagram

Sofia Richie is flaunting her legs on social media. The model is not shy about showing off her curves, and this week was no different.

On Wednesday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a set of sexy new photos. In the first photo, Sofia is seen sporting a curve-hugging baby blue dress.

Richie’s long, lean legs are on full display, and so is her ample cleavage as she models the dress by her boyfriend Scott Disick’s clothing line, Talentless.

Sofia, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, stands in front of a classic car with two dogs flanking her. She sports a deep tan all over her body, and has her long blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulder.

Richie accessorizes with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and some dark sunglasses. She wears a pair of sneakers to complete her look.

In the second snapshot, Sofia sits behind the wheel of the car with a dog in the front seat next to her, and one in the back. The model adjusts her rear view mirror and shows off her full face of makeup, which includes pink blush, darkened eyebrows, and nude lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is reportedly said to be growing impatient with Scott Disick as he is dragging his feet when it comes to popping the question to his model girlfriend.

Sources tell Radar Online that Richie is getting annoyed that Disick has put a ring on her finger yet, and that she believes it could have something to do with his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, who he shares his three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with.

“Sofia thinks that there is more than meets the eye as far as that is concerned. She has wanted the same thing for over a year now — a ring and a baby — and Scott needs to make one of those things happen stat,” a source stated.

“Sofia is getting very impatient. She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle. [Scott] has become more aloof and doesn’t have time for her anymore,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and her boyfriend Scott Disick by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians or following the couple on their social media accounts.