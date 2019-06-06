Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Sexy Cutout Swimsuit

Hilde Osland is known by her Instagram fans for posing in the sexiest of bikinis and that’s exactly what she did earlier today.

Osland is always one to keep her fans up to date on the latest fashion trends on her Instagram account and that’s exactly what she did today. In the sexy photo posted for her army of 1.3 million-plus followers, Osland snaps a selfie in the mirror in an incredibly hot swimsuit. Hilde looks casual yet stunning in her latest post.

The blonde-haired beauty wears her long, blonde locks up in a high and messy ponytail while turning her head to the side. The stunner is rocking a face full of beautiful makeup in the snapshot complete with eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, and lipstick. But while Osland’s face looks flawless, as usual, it’s her stunning figure that really has sent her followers into a tizzy.

In the NSFW swimsuit, Osland shows off her killer curves while nearly popping out of the swimsuit top. The sexy green suit leaves very little to the imagination of fans as it features cutouts all throughout the sides. In the image, Osland is kneeling but her toned and tanned legs are also on display. Since the hot shot went live on her account, it’s earned stellar reviews from fans with over 74,000 likes in addition to 1,300-plus comments

Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing Hilde looks while countless others chimed in to let her know that they are huge fans.

“Hello scandinavian natural beauty. I [love] your natural body. You looks as a scandinavian godess. Perfect,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are so perfect that you are almost not human.”

“Most beautiful woman on Instagram hands down,” another gushed.

The bombshell has been posting a number of photos to her account in recent weeks, including a few incredibly racy ones. As The Inquisitr shared last week, Hilde basically broke the internet with one of her posts. In the stunning snapshot, Osland poses next to a window with a big, white mirror just behind her. The model wears her long, blonde locks up in a messy bun while also donning a face full of gorgeous makeup complete with blush and lipgloss. The stunner poses at a side angle, showing off her toned abs, booty, and legs while she rocks a tiny pair of white thonged panties that leave nothing to the imagination. Like her most current photo, this one earned rave reviews with over 59,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.

It’s likely just a matter of time before Osland dazzles her fans once again.