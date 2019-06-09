Chris Pratt, Kathryn Schwartzenegger Wed At San Ysidro Ranch, Rehearse At Rob Lowe’s House

Today, Chris Pratt wed Kathryn Schwartzenegger in an intimate ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch, a classic California retreat close to Santa Barbara in the tony township of Montecito — home to such celebrities as Rob Lowe and Oprah Winfrey.

In fact, Lowe was very welcoming to the nearly married couple when he hosted the pair for their wedding rehearsal at his luxurious estate just yesterday. Pratt and Lowe co-starred together on popular television sitcom, Parks and Recreation, and apparently became good friends thereafter.

By way of background, the writer, 29, and the actor, 39, met last summer after being introduced by Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger’s mom. Their brief courtship that lasted the better part of a year came to its conclusion, with Chris proposing in January.

The wedding preparations were being made when Kathryn enjoyed a sumptuous wedding shower at Maria’s house in April, not long after Chris and his latest companion made their first public outing at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

San Ysidro Ranch is a heavenly place to get married. Happily, the luxury, five-star retreat reopened in March — just in time for the Pratt-Schwartzenegger nuptials — having been closed during 2017 and 2018 due to massive floods and subsequent mudslides that showered down on the area, damaging a lot of precious property including the 500-acre retreat.

At press time, it was unclear where the celebrity couple were wed on the prestigious property but the resort’s brochure says that other weddings have been held in their “romantic cottages” and “fragrant gardens.”

San Ysidro goes on to say that “…many of our bridal couples reserve all 41 accommodations for family and friends.” Chances are that Katherine and Chris chose to take over the entire ranch when they made their vows, too.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Marry in Romantic California Wedding https://t.co/coZe5teif4 pic.twitter.com/uZUrvZJlgX — KBCCHANNEL.TV (@KBCCHANNELTV) June 9, 2019

Loading...

Perhaps Katherine and Chris picked San Ysidro Ranch as their marriage destination because Schwarzenegger’s relative, former President John F. Kennedy, enjoyed his honeymoon with wife Jackie at this California hideaway. Meanwhile, Vivian Leigh and Laurence Olivier married at this famous place, a former Mission farm and citrus ranch located in the scenic Montecito foothills.

Today, a host of umbrellas covered Kat, as Katherine is sometimes called, while the bride entered the wedding arena at San Ysidro. A casual approach, Chris got there via golf cart, with TMZ sharing photos of this understated entrance. He was wearing a black tux while he was riding behind his son, six-year-old Jack, who he had with ex-wife, 42-year-old Anna Faris.

Today’s nuptials mark Chris Pratt’s second marriage and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s first.