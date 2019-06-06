Kourtney Kardashian & Emily Ratajkowski’s Cleavage Snap Launches Confusion, ‘Kendall Got A Twin?’

Emily Ratajkowski tends not to get confused with other celebrities. This supermodel’s doe-eyed expression, full lips, and killer curves have made her a household name. On June 5, the 27-year-old joined Kourtney Kardashian for an Instagram snap. The two posed in cleavage-flaunting tops for a somewhat unexpected post from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Kourtney’s caption may have pointed toward one entrepreneur “[sitting] down” with another, but the comments section to the picture now appears to be filled with confusion. Quite simply, Instagram seems convinced that Emily is Kourtney’s sister Kendall Jenner.

“U sure that’s not Kendall,” one fan wrote.

“Kendall got a twin?” another added.

The comment was echoed over and over.

“I thought this was Kendal [sic],” one fan commented with a cry-face emoji.

While a separate user concurred, they felt that the picture showed the 23-year-old model with “lip fillers.”

The confusion quickly took over the comments section. Receiving upwards of 500 likes, comments suggesting that Emily was, in fact, Kendall quickly became the most-liked ones. Clearly, these fans hadn’t read Kourtney’s caption as the Poosh CEO had mentioned her pal by name.

The Kardashians are a powerful tool. Fans are unlikely aware that Kourtney’s post with Ratajkowski directly coincides with the model’s latest Inamorata drop. Emily’s swimwear and lingerie range have some new merchandise. Emily has been posting a lot to her own Instagram today. A little exposure from one of reality television’s biggest faces will go a long way, though. Emily’s 23 million Instagram followers may have been made more than aware of Inamorata’s new items. The brand’s CEO now has a boost as her face is on an Instagram account followed by 79.4 million individuals.

Despite Emily’s sense of individuality, her appearance today seems to have brought out her similarities to Kendall Jenner. Both girls are leggy, curvy, toned, and brunette. Both are high-profile models. Kendall and Emily might not have massively contrasting features, but each model is known for her own unique look. Clearly, however, Instagram has other thoughts.

Kendall’s social life amid the supermodel circle does include her peers, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is more frequently spotted with the likes of Bella Hadid than Emily Ratajkowski. The month of May saw Kendall join Bella in Monaco. Emily, meanwhile, is mostly spotted around New York City – either alone or with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Kourtney’s post launched over 2,200 comments in three hours. Comparisons to Kendall Jenner came in various languages. Neither Kourtney nor Emily appears to have responded to the confusion.