Brandi Glanville Reveals Exactly How Lisa Vanderpump Allegedly Tried To Ruin Her Life After ‘RHOBH’ Fallout

Brandi Glanville has long alleged that Lisa Vanderpump tried to ruin her life after their fallout five years ago, and now the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is giving details on what she means.

On the heels of her wild return to the Bravo reality show this week, Glanville took to Twitter to explain her “truth” and give examples as to what Vanderpump allegedly did to her. Brandi alleged that Lisa Vanderpump interfered with her wine launch and hinted that the SUR owner may have been behind her exit from the show at the end of Season 5.

“My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life! She had employees trash my wine, she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes she is my own personal devil.”

Brandi Glanville launched her Unfiltered Blonde wine line in 2015, the same year she was let go from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That same year, Brandi was also embroiled in a lawsuit with former Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa, who sued her for slander. At the time, Brandi claimed Lisa Vanderpump was there when her friend Mohamad Hadid made a crude comment about Krupa. But Vanderpump told Us Weekly she was not going to involve herself in a “public mud slinging match.” Brandi and Joanna reached a private settlement in 2017.

According to Too Fab, Brandi Glanville’s new tweet comes after Lisa Vanderpump responded to a fan’s post about a Bravo clip that showed Brandi calling her the devil. Vanderpump fired back to say that she has finally had “enough.”

The “devil” comment did not appear on Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it was reportedly seen in a promo.

On Tuesday’s RHOBH episode, Brandi Glanville returned to the show to meet newcomer Denise Richards for drinks. During their chat, Brandi revealed that she has spent years being “punished” for crossing Lisa Vanderpump during a cast trip to Palm Springs in which she outed the SUR owner for putting rumor-filled tabloids in her suitcase to stir up trouble.

And last year, Brandi Glanville told her Unfiltered podcast audience that Vanderpump was still ruining her life, per Too Fab.

“I’m not afraid of Lisa, obviously, but she did try to ruin my life for the past four years,” Brandi said.

Lisa Vanderpump has not yet responded to Brandi Glanville’s allegations about her wine line, lawsuit, or firing from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.