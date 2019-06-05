Jenna Dewan Finally Makes Relationship With Steve Kazee Instagram Official With Sweet Snap

Jenna Dewan just took a major step in her relationship with Steve Kazee — making it Instagram official.

The 38-year-old took to her widely-followed account on the social media platform on Wednesday, June 5, to share a few words of inspiration to her 5.5 million followers.

“To experience peace does not mean that your life is always blissful. It means that you are capable of tapping into a blissful state of mind amidst the normal chaos of a hectic life,” read the first post to her feed this afternoon.

“This is the real life work right here,” she wrote in the caption.

Apparently, Jenna wasn’t done sharing, as she followed up the message with a photo of one way she finds peace in her life — through her new beau, actor Steve Kazee. In the snap, the Step Up actress cuddled up against her man as both of them sported huge grins for the camera. Kazee — who fans may recognize from his Tony Award-winning work in Once or his short stint on Shameless — kept it casual in gray jeans, a white T-shirt, and black denim jacket. Meanwhile, Dewan embraced one of the season’s most popular patterns with a colorful, floral-patterned dress.

The loved up display between the couple was nothing short of heart-melting, but that’s not the only reason the post is getting attention. The snap also happens to be the first time that Jenna offered a glimpse of her new relationship to her Instagram followers, and they were certainly excited about the gesture. At the time of this writing, the couple’s Instagram debut has already racked up more than 150,000 likes since going live on the platform just six hours ago. Additionally, hundreds of comments with sweet words and well wishes were given to the pair.

“He is super cute! You go girl, you deserve the best,” one fan wrote.

“Looks like you are so happy – so glad for you!!” commented another.

As E! News noted, the stars began dating late last year following the actress’s split from now ex-husband Channing Tatum, who himself has moved on with singer Jessie J. According to a source, Jenna and Steve met through mutual friends and “they hit it off right away.”

“Steve treats her very well and is doing everything right. She’s hopeful about the future, but not getting too far ahead of herself,” the insider dished to the news outlet.

Loading...

While it may have taken the dancer a few months to show off her man on social media, Jenna herself has already made a few appearances on Steve’s Instagram page. Last December, the actor shared a sweet birthday message to his lady love in a post that included a photo strip of the couple making silly faces, while the last snap captured them sharing a kiss.

“Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day,” he sweetly wrote in the caption.

Now that the relationship has been made Instagram official for both parties, fans can likely expect to see more sweet snaps from of the couple.