Thonged Chanel West Coast Flashes Major Side Boob In Oiled-Up Swimsuit Snap

Chanel West Coast’s latest Instagram update likely has her fans stopping in their tracks. The rapper has taken to the platform for a goddess-like swimsuit snap, and it isn’t leaving much to the imagination.

On June 5, Chanel updated her Instagram. A sun-drenched photo is showing the 30-year-old sizzling on a white ledge above a pool framed by natural rocks and plants. Taking up the foreground is this curvy sensation, her peach-colored swimsuit, and the oiled-up body beneath it.

Chanel has maxed out on the crown and necklace accessories, but she appears to have gone minimal with her swimsuit. The one-piece is sufficiently cut-out to be flashing some major side boob, and it’s just as revealing lower down. Super high-cut at the waist, the swimsuit also appears to be thonged – while the snap doesn’t flaunt a traditional thong view, there’s little to suggest that the piece’s lower part is offering anything more substantial. Chanel is posing with her legs either side of the board, she’s got her eyes closed, and her left arm is held up to her head.

Bronzing in the sun might be an old-fashioned pastime, but the 2019 version comes with a phrase. The Instagram-adored trend of asking whether one’s sunbathing legs are limbs or hot dogs is well-known. One fan asked just this in their comment.

“Hot dogs or legs?”

Given that the photo shows a glamorous-looking rap star soaking up rays in a high-end setting, it would seem that the latter is applicable.

Chanel’s Instagram updates are known for launching comments. Back in April, The Inquisitr reported Chanel being called a “desert barbie.” Her snap (seen above) had channeled vintage themes with its old-fashioned gas pump and Western feel. That said, the rapper’s rainbow-colored hair and matching bikini added a modern-day twist.

Comments to today’s post also saw Chanel called a “babe” and a “warrior princess.” In fact, most fans seemed to find the star sizzling.

“Sheeeeeesh,” one fan wrote.

“OKAYY WEST COAST STEALING HEARTS OVER HERE” was another comment.

A swimsuit might be today’s getup, but this sensation is a veritable chameleon on her Instagram. Last month, Chanel posted a series of dominatrix-style snaps in a black leather corset. They came with hashtags mentioning her May-released “Sharon Stoned” single.

Chanel has 3.2 million Instagram followers. She is followed by famous faces including Bella Thorne, Madison Beer, and Jersey Shore stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jennifer “JWoww” Farley. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Chanel West Coast should follow her Instagram.