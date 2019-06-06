Sofia Richie Reportedly ‘Impatient’ With Scott Disick As He Refuses To Propose

Sofia Richie is said to be growing unhappy that her boyfriend Scott Disick hasn’t proposed to her yet.

According to Radar Online, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been dating for about two years, and their relationship is very serious. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be dragging his feet when it comes to making a commitment to his girlfriend.

“Sofia is getting very impatient. She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle,” an insider told the outlet.

The insider goes on to reveal that Richie and Disick have been very close in the months after they had a brief split when he allegedly got busted cozying up to a mystery woman. However, following the hiccup in their relationship, they’ve seemingly been doing well.

Now, a source claims that although the couple has been talking about getting engaged, Scott is being reluctant to pop the question and Sofia can’t help but wonder if his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian is the cause.

“[Scott] has become more aloof and doesn’t have time for her anymore,” the insider claims.

Richie allegedly believes that something suspicious could be going on with Disick and that perhaps he’s not quite ready to let go of the possibility of getting back together with Kardashian.

“Sofia thinks that there is more than meets the eye as far as that is concerned. She has wanted the same thing for over a year now — a ring and a baby — and Scott needs to make one of those things happen stat,” the source stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been spotted together multiple times over the past few months. The couple often goes on vacation together and are seen spending time with Kourtney and Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, also threw Scott a party in honor of his 36th birthday last month. Richie posted a photo of herself with Disick to her Instagram account to wish him a happy birthday.

“Best night celebrating you. An amazing soul. We all love you very much,” Sofia wrote in another social media post about her man.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that having Sofia and Kourtney at the party and getting along well was the “best gift” that the reality star could have asked for.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on social media.