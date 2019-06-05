‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Neon Green Mini-Dress On Instagram

Sports Illustrated model Jasmine Sanders showed off a keen fashion sense when she posted a photo of herself rocking a skintight neon green mini-dress on Instagram. Jasmine smolders in the photo, clearly showing why she was chosen as one of SI Swimsuit Edition‘s 2019 rookies.

As of writing the photo had attracted close to 50,000 likes on Instagram and the comments section was filled with praise for Jasmine’s beauty.

“WOW this dress was made for you!!!” wrote one enthusiastic fan.

“You look so lovely,” another follower wrote.

According to Jasmine’s caption, the dress is from House Of CB, a line that’s known for dressing young female celebrities and social media influencers. A glance at the brand’s website reveals that the style is called the “Ella.” As its product description notes, it’s a ruched dress with underwire built in which helps avoid the need for a bra when you wear it. The fabric it’s made from is sheer but there’s a lining which keeps thing reasonably modest. House Of CB suggests that the wearer can pairs this with neutral heels for a “sleek and stylish” look.

It looks like Jasmine took that advice because she’s either wearing nude-colored or clear heels in the photo.

The dress matches the style that Sanders has previously shown off on her Instagram page. In her previous post, she’s doing a sexy little dance in what looks like a white low-cut bodysuit and a pair of figure-hugging black jeans. In the post before that she rocking an itty bitty thong bikini on a beach.

“I swear I have panties on,” she wrote in the caption of that post on Instagram.

Jasmine’s following on the social media platform now stands at a whopping 3.4 million which is not bad for someone who’s admitted that she wasn’t all that interested in using Instagram when she first joined.

“I honestly started using Instagram for their filters,” she once said in an interview with Vogue

“I would upload just to steal the filter and later delete, until I noticed that people actually started liking my posts and my style. I’ve always had a feeling that social media would be a great outlet to share my genuine thoughts and feelings, but I never expected my following to be like this.”

Today, a huge presence on Instagram is a key part of any model’s resume as it can lead to a myriad of opportunities. But as an article by Arcadia Magazine notes, Sanders crossed the million-follower mark in 2016, so she’s already something of a veteran in this game.