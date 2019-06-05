Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Killer Bod In Tiny Bra & Matching Leggings

She’s sexy and she knows it.

Over the past few weeks, Nicole Scherzinger has been wowing her fans with a number of bikini-clad and workout-chic photos. As followers of the singer are well aware, Nicole has one of the best bodies in Hollywood but she works really hard to get it. The bombshell regularly posts workout photos and videos for her fans and that was definitely the case on her account earlier today.

In the photo that is tagged in Hollywood, California, the 40-year-old looks incredibly fit in a sexy workout ensemble. The black-haired beauty stands next to a pal in the photo, leaning her arm against her and striking a pose. Nicole’s body is fully on display in the steamy snapshot with the stunner rocking a tiny white bra with a pink floral pattern and matching yoga pants.

The Australia’s Got Talent judge wears her long, dark locks pulled back in a high ponytail and appears to be wearing subtle makeup for the photo. Sherzy completes her look with a pair of grey Nike sneakers. Like Nicole, her pal also looks amazing in the image while clad in a grey sports bra and matching pants. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention with over 18,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments. Some fans let Nicole know that they’re huge fans in the comments while countless others gushed over her amazing body.

“You even slay in gym wear,” one follower commented with a series of emojis.

“The most beautiful woman in entertainment.”

“Btw you are absolutely gorgeous,” another follower gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Scherzinger shared another sultry post, striking her best pose on the streets of Australia. One photo shows the black-haired bombshell standing right next to a graffiti wall with her incredible figure on full display. In the image, Scherzinger rocks a tiny red crop top that leaves little to the imagination, showing off her toned abs for the camera. The singer flashes quite a bit of leg on the bottom of her outfit, which features a sexy, thigh-high slit. A second photo in the post shows Nicole rocking the same outfit as before but striking a slightly different pose.

The Inquisitr also reported that the model recently got candid about her battle with body dysmorphia in a video for the #MyYoungerSelf mental health awareness campaign for the Child Mind Institute. In the short video posted to their page, Scherzinger admitted that she had a pretty rough time growing up. Not only does she share that she struggled to fit in, but she says that also felt like she didn’t even belong in her own skin.

“I was just really hard on myself, I had a lot of struggles with self-esteem and a lot of insecurities and later on that resulted in me having eating disorders because of my body dysmorphia,” she shared.

Hopefully Nicole’s story can help some of her fans who are struggling with similar issues.