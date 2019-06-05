Kate Upton Shows Off Her Incredible Post-Baby Figure In A Black Swimsuit, Fans Go Wild For It

Kate Upton is officially one hot mama.

The model showed off her post-baby figure in a black bikini on Instagram this week, a revealing photo that was a huge hit with her followers. It garnered ten of thousands of likes and all manner of supportive comments — including some that had a hard time believing Upton had only given birth a few months ago.

“Now I’m starting to get suspicious you had a surrogate,” commented comedian Whitney Cummings.

“Things are finally heating up,” Upton wrote in the picture’s caption.

“#MomBodGoals,” another wrote.

The picture was the most revealing snap that the model had shared on Instagram since giving birth to her first child last November, a daughter named Genevieve. Upton had already shared some other pictures showing her working out, and this one now showed off the fruits of that labor.

Upton has been enjoying motherhood so far, especially her first Mother’s Day. As People magazine noted, the 26-year-old model spent the special day with another new mom in her family.

“My sister gave birth to a little girl, as well, three weeks after me, so we’re spending Mother’s Day together,” Upton said. “At the end of Mother’s Day, I’m going to meet [husband Justin Verlander] up in Detroit and we’re going to have a nice dinner.”

Kate Upton has already given her followers a glimpse of the family life, including pictures of herself cradling Genevieve. In her Mother’s Day post, Upton thanked her mom and sister for teaching her that “we can achieve anything that we put our hearts and minds to.” Upton said she hopes to teach her own daughter the same thing.

Loading...

Kate Upton’s figure may be directly related to the efforts she’s taking to be the best mom she can possibly be. In her interview with People, Kate shared that her diet and workout regimen is all in an effort to be the best she can for her new daughter.

“Eating healthy and working out is putting you in the best mental place to be your best self and to have that confidence,” Kate shared.

“It’s hard coming back post baby,” Upton added. “I’m working out and still trying to lose all the baby weight, but I’ll get there though, and I know that, and that’s what’s great about having a confident mindset.”

Fans seem to be quite happy with Kate Upton’s progress, as the reaction to her most recent Instagram picture shows.