Kim Kardashian’s ‘Snuggle’ Picture Just Launched The Most Epic Rap Response Ever

Kanye West may form hip-hop’s elite, but the 41-year-old now faces rising talent. It comes in the form of a fan comment left to Kim Kardashian’s June 5 Instagram update.

Earlier today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to the platform to share a cute snap of herself with her husband. The touching photo showed Kim and Kanye on a white couch – the KKW Beauty founder was lying down and resting her head on West while looking at her phone. An apt caption was used.

An Instagram update from one of Hollywood’s biggest stars is going to launch some comments. This one appears to have generated a particularly epic one. It comes as one super-witty, rap-style rhyme, and it’s all about Kanye. Racking up over 360,000 likes within four hours of being posted, the words also came popular.

“After a long day of work Kanye West goes to his Kanye Nest to take his Kanye Rest. He wakes up feeling his Kanye Best. Then he’ll get Kanye Dressed on his Kanye Vest to go on a Kanye Quest. He goes to church and becomes Kanye Blessed, then to a hotel room to be a Kanye Guest. Then to a school to take his Kanye Test. He forgot to brush his teeth. Did he run out of Kanye Crest? His neighbor stole it, what a Kanye Pest.”

The comment appears to have some similarity to Kanye West’s “Famous” track – both in tone and, to an extent, with the words.

Users mostly responded to the artful comment with cry-face emojis.

Neither Kim nor Kanye appears to have replied to the words.

The Ye rapper and makeup mogul recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Although today’s snap does not appear to mark any particular occasion, it does seem to be another manifestation of this couple’s love. While Hollywood marriages are known for being short-lived, this 2014-commenced one is beginning to buck the trend. Together, Kim and Kanye are now parents to four children. Their son, Psalm West, born on May 10, joins older siblings North, Saint, and Chicago.

West may not be the world’s most popular celebrity, but he comes much-loved by his wife. Kim frequently speaks of how misunderstood Kanye is. The rapper is, however, having more of a chance to speak for himself on-screen than he used to. Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is featuring Kanye more heavily than the show’s prior seasons.

While Kim’s “snuggle” picture generated over 10,000 comments, few are likely to have been as epic as today’s full-blown Kanye dedication. Kim has 141 million Instagram followers.