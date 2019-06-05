Behati Prinsloo Reveals Her Thoughts About Husband Adam Levine Leaving ‘The Voice’

Behati Prinsloo said that after 16 seasons of being a coach on NBC’s hit television show The Voice, it was good news that her husband, Adam Levine, was stepping away from the position.

Speaking with Today show hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist, Prinsloo said that her husband leaving the show was “good news for me, good news for the kids.”

“He’s on tour at the moment, and he’s excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do,” she explained.

Prinsloo, 31, joked that she will not know what to do with him once he gets home and has time to spare.

Levine’s departure was not exactly planned, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet reported last month that the Maroon 5 singer had initially signed on to appear in Seasons 17 and 18 of the show, but had “grown increasingly anxious” to “move on.”

The departure meant walking away from approximately $30 million, but apparently, the money was not an issue.

So while Levine’s decision to leave the show surprised many people — including Blake Shelton, who has been with the show since its inception in 2011 — multiple sources said the parting of ways was “amicable,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Adam Levine Is Leaving The Voice After 16 Seasons — and Gwen Stefani Is Taking His Spot https://t.co/rPeX9JUl4p — People (@people) May 24, 2019

While on the Today show, Behati, mom to Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 1, also spoke about her work as a global ambassador of Save the Rhino Trust, an organization dedicated to protecting the last, free-roaming population of black rhinos in Nambia, which face extinction because they are hunted for their horns.

Prinsloo, a native of Nambia, has shared how the issue is close to her heart on her Instagram account. She has recently returned from a trip to the country in an effort to raise awareness for rhino conservation.

Loading...

As for Levine, he is reportedly going to be involved with another NBC music competition show called Songland.

In an Instagram post, the singer spoke about his departure from The Voice and thanked NBC for signing him up to do the show. He explained that his work there was a “life shaping experience” that would be close to his heart forever. He went on to thank everyone involved with the show, from the other coaches he worked with to the fans. He also took a moment to speak to and about his frenemy Shelton, who said their friendship was “one for the books.” He wrapped up his message by saying it was time for him to move on.