American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sexy New Photo

Playboy model Rachel Cook can make anything look sexy, although she is known in large part for her sultry bikini snaps. Those revealing photos always get her followers buzzing, but her latest Instagram post took a different approach and still managed to get hearts racing.

Cook’s new post on the social media site is in black-and-white, a style that makes the Playboy bombshell look all the more stunning. Rachel is wearing a short denim mini dress that has a tight bodice and a scoop neck that reveals a scandalous amount of cleavage.

The tight-fitting corset-style mini dress has boning across the chest and puff sleeves that work together to show off Cook’s slim waist and sultry curves. The popular model noted that this is a piece from the fashion line I Am Gia and this “Chelsey” dress is a great fit for someone flirty and provocative like Rachel is.

Fans only get a slight glimpse of Cook’s shapely stems in this shot, but the mini dress is fairly short and rests on Rachel’s upper thighs. The Playboy stunner has her brunette hair pulled up into a high ponytail and she looks fresh-faced and makeup-free.

Rachel is playing with her hair with one hand as she leans on the railing of a staircase with her other hand. Cook teases her followers with a serious, sultry gaze that doesn’t provide even a hint of a grin.

More than 2.4 million people follow the sexy bombshell on Instagram and even a denim mini dress sends her social media fans into a frenzy. Before this post of Cook’s was up for even a full hour, more than 20,000 people had shown their love for it.

The comments praising Rachel’s sultry look quickly piled up as well.

“B&W or color you are always stunning,” wrote one fan.

Another commenter noted that the look was “Simple and beautiful.”

Loading...

Even in black-and-white, Rachel’s eyes drew people in and captivated many. Shortly after sharing one look via a traditional post, Cook added another pose via her Instagram Stories. This one showed a bit more leg and cleavage and the Playboy model went with a pouty come-hither expression in the snap.

Rachel Cook shares plenty of updates about her day-to-day adventures living in a van and traveling the country with her boyfriend. However, she also incorporates posts like these that show off her Playboy-worthy figure and sexiest attributes. Her fans love both types of posts, but these alluring and sultry snaps certainly heat things up.